How to get a mystery box in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO has various items that can assist players on their journeys. One such item, called a mystery box, allows players to access the Mythical Pokemon Meltan.

Mystery boxes were first introduced in the Pokemon titles Let's Go! Eevee and Let's Go! Pikachu for the Nintendo Switch.

At the moment, Pokemon GO players can obtain a mystery box in order to get Meltan and some candy. A shiny Meltan can also be obtained from this box, making it an intriguing prospect for many trainers.

It will take some time to acquire, but trainers certainly won't want to miss out on the chance to obtain a Mythic Pokemon like Meltan. Moreover, its final evolution, Melmetal, is considerably strong.

Pokemon GO trainers required to link Nintendo and Pokemon Home accounts to obtain a mystery box

The mystery box's in-game model in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

To obtain a mystery box, trainers will need to link their Nintendo and Pokemon Home accounts. This is because mystery boxes are part of a promotion with Pokemon Home, a service that allows players to transfer Pokemon between games in the franchise.

Players will also need to transfer at least one Pokemon utilizing Pokemon Home in order to qualify for the mystery box.

Steps to transfer a Pokemon in Pokemon Home

Launch Pokemon GO and tap the Pokeball icon. Open settings and scroll to the bottom of the settings page. Select Pokemon Home and select to link your Nintendo account. Enter your Nintendo account credentials. Players who don't have an account may need to create one via Nintendo's official website first. Once players have linked their credentials, they should unlock an option to send Pokemon to Pokemon Home. Select the send Pokemon option and choose a Pokemon to send to Pokemon Home. This can be any Pokemon a player possesses and doesn't have to be one of their best options. After sending their Pokemon to Pokemon Home, trainers should receive a mystery box.

Activating the mystery box provides trainers with the opportunity to catch Meltan for 60 minutes after its use. The box itself acts as a lure or incense item that attracts Meltan around the player, allowing them to encounter it in the wild and capture it.

Pokemon GO trainers will want to act on their mystery box as quickly as possible. Once the timer expires, they will have to wait three additional days before activating another mystery box.

If trainers have caught Meltan and don't have the ability to acquire more boxes for candy, they may want to set Meltan as their buddy Pokemon. Doing so should allow the buddy to accrue Meltan candy as the player travels around.

It's a slower process to earn candy compared to utilizing mystery boxes, but it will allow trainers to eventually evolve their Meltan into the mighty Melmetal.

Considering the impressive stats and moves of the Mythical Steel-type Pokemon, it's certainly worth the time and effort invested.

