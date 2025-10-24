Simisear is the evolved form of Pansear, a Fire-type Pokemon in Pokemon Legends: Z-A. Both are quite powerful and can give you an advantage in battles. You can find and capture them during the later stages of the game. While Pansear is relatively easy to catch, Simisear requires a stronger Poke Ball and a bit of patience to capture successfully.

This article guides you on how to get Pansear and Simisear in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Where to find Pansear and Simisear in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Pansear location

You can find Pansear outside the Wild Zone, usually hanging around in the trees. This is the same area where you can also find Pansage and Panpour. Start exploring Autumnal Avenue and keep an eye on the branches. Pansear mostly spawns on branches rather than on the leaves, making it easier to spot.

Visit the Autumnal Avenue to spot the Pokemon (Image via The Pokemon Company/YouTube @Techno Trainer)

Read more: How to get Hawlucha in Pokemon Legends Z-A

As you walk through the tree-covered path, tilt your camera slightly upward so you don’t miss Pansear hiding among the branches.

If you don’t spot the Pokemon there, don’t worry, there’s an easy trick to reset its spawn. Simply fast travel to Quasartico Inc. Once there, enter the building and then come back outside.

This process will quickly refresh Pansear's spawn area. Once you are back outside, make your way towards Autumnal Avenue again and check the trees along the path. If you find the critter, use a Poke Ball to catch it immediately.

Simisear location

A Simisear of level 63 can be found in the Wild Zone 20, which becomes accessible after completing the final main story quest, The Future of Lumiose City.

Visit the area and look around. You will find the Pokemon roaming around in the garden. Approach it slowly (crouch walk) to avoid any kind of noise, as it will immediately vanish into thin air if it senses your presence.

Check out: How to level up fast in Pokemon Legends Z-A

If you are fortunate, you can catch it right away by using a strong Poke Ball like the Ultra Ball. However, if it breaks free, you need to weaken it first in a battle and then use the Poke Ball to capture it again.

Check out the links below for more Pokemon Legends Z-A guides:

