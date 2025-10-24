How long does it take to beat Pokemon Legends Z-A?

Pokemon Legends Z-A's completion time will depend on what content you wish to engage with. If you only play the story, the game will take far fewer hours compared to what a completionist will face, as you will have to dive into every side quest and complete your Pokedex collection.
Legends Z-A will take around 25 hours if you complete just the main story, but completing everything can take a few more. Let's take a look at the completion time for the latest Pokemon game.
Pokemon Legends Z-A completion time explored
Completing all of the main story missions for Pokemon Legends Z-A will take you around 25-30 hours. Any player who just wants to enjoy the story content and not engage in completionist runs should be able to finish it within 30 hours.
But if you are a completionist who wants to complete every side activity and fill up your Pokedex by capturing all available Pokemon in the game, it will take you around 50-55 hours. There are a lot of these creatures for you to capture, so it will take you quite a while before you can complete your Pokedex.
There are also side missions for you to complete, assignments that you can take and finish, and a lot of other extra content that you can partake in while exploring Lumiose City. All in all, it will keep you very busy for a while till you can see the end credits of Pokemon Legends Z-A.
You can also engage in the optional online ranked ladder and obtain limited items such as Greninjite in Legends Z-A.
How many main missions are there in Pokemon Legends Z-A
There are a total of 37 main missions in Legends Z-A that you can complete:
- 01: Get Your Travel Bag Back
- 02: Escape from the Battle Zone
- 03: A New Life in Lumiose City
- 04: Battling in the Z-A Royale
- 05: The City in the Shadow of the Prism Tower
- 06: Reaching Rank X
- 07: Reaching Rank W
- 08: Reaching Rank V
- 09: Chase that Mysterious Pokemon
- 10: The Secrets of Mega Evolution
- 11: A Rogue Mega Slowbro
- 12: A Rogue Mega Camerupt
- 13: A Rogue Mega Victreebell
- 14: Reaching Rank E
- 15: A Job for Team MZ
- 16: A Rogue Mega Beedrill
- 17: A Rogue Mega Hawlucha
- 18: A Rogue Mega Banette
- 19: Reaching Rank D
- 20: A Request from the Rust Syndicate
- 21: A Rogue Mega Mawile
- 22: A Rogue Mega Barbaracle
- 23: A Rogue Mega Ampharos
- 24: Reaching Rank C
- 25: A Showdown on the Battle Court
- 26: An Invitation from the SBC
- 27: A Rogue Mega Frosslass
- 28: A Rogue Mega Altaria
- 29: A Rogue Mega Venusaur
- 30: Reaching Rank B
- 31: A Summons from Vinnie
- 32: A Rogue Mega Dragonite
- 33: A Rogue Mega Tyranitar
- 34: A Rogue Mega Starmie
- 35: Reaching Rank A
- 36: Prism Tower's Dark Turn
- 37: Operation Project Lumiose
Besides these main missions, there are also side missions for you to engage in while exploring Lumiose City and engaging in the challenging combat of Pokemon Legends Z-A.
