How long does it take to beat Pokemon Legends Z-A?

By Supratim Sarkar
Modified Oct 24, 2025 08:27 GMT
Pokemon Legends Z-A completion time
Pokemon Legends Z-A completion time (Image via TPC)

Pokemon Legends Z-A's completion time will depend on what content you wish to engage with. If you only play the story, the game will take far fewer hours compared to what a completionist will face, as you will have to dive into every side quest and complete your Pokedex collection.

Legends Z-A will take around 25 hours if you complete just the main story, but completing everything can take a few more. Let's take a look at the completion time for the latest Pokemon game.

Pokemon Legends Z-A completion time explored

Completing all of the main story missions for Pokemon Legends Z-A will take you around 25-30 hours. Any player who just wants to enjoy the story content and not engage in completionist runs should be able to finish it within 30 hours.

PLZA will take you around 25-30 hours (Image via TPC)
But if you are a completionist who wants to complete every side activity and fill up your Pokedex by capturing all available Pokemon in the game, it will take you around 50-55 hours. There are a lot of these creatures for you to capture, so it will take you quite a while before you can complete your Pokedex.

There are also side missions for you to complete, assignments that you can take and finish, and a lot of other extra content that you can partake in while exploring Lumiose City. All in all, it will keep you very busy for a while till you can see the end credits of Pokemon Legends Z-A.

You can also engage in the optional online ranked ladder and obtain limited items such as Greninjite in Legends Z-A.

How many main missions are there in Pokemon Legends Z-A

There are a total of 37 main missions in Legends Z-A that you can complete:

  • 01: Get Your Travel Bag Back
  • 02: Escape from the Battle Zone
  • 03: A New Life in Lumiose City
  • 04: Battling in the Z-A Royale
  • 05: The City in the Shadow of the Prism Tower
  • 06: Reaching Rank X
  • 07: Reaching Rank W
  • 08: Reaching Rank V
  • 09: Chase that Mysterious Pokemon
  • 10: The Secrets of Mega Evolution
  • 11: A Rogue Mega Slowbro
  • 12: A Rogue Mega Camerupt
  • 13: A Rogue Mega Victreebell
  • 14: Reaching Rank E
  • 15: A Job for Team MZ
  • 16: A Rogue Mega Beedrill
  • 17: A Rogue Mega Hawlucha
  • 18: A Rogue Mega Banette
  • 19: Reaching Rank D
  • 20: A Request from the Rust Syndicate
  • 21: A Rogue Mega Mawile
  • 22: A Rogue Mega Barbaracle
  • 23: A Rogue Mega Ampharos
  • 24: Reaching Rank C
  • 25: A Showdown on the Battle Court
  • 26: An Invitation from the SBC
  • 27: A Rogue Mega Frosslass
  • 28: A Rogue Mega Altaria
  • 29: A Rogue Mega Venusaur
  • 30: Reaching Rank B
  • 31: A Summons from Vinnie
  • 32: A Rogue Mega Dragonite
  • 33: A Rogue Mega Tyranitar
  • 34: A Rogue Mega Starmie
  • 35: Reaching Rank A
  • 36: Prism Tower's Dark Turn
  • 37: Operation Project Lumiose

Besides these main missions, there are also side missions for you to engage in while exploring Lumiose City and engaging in the challenging combat of Pokemon Legends Z-A.

About the author
Supratim Sarkar

Supratim Sarkar

Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.
When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders.

