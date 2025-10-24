How long does it take to beat Pokemon Legends Z-A?

Pokemon Legends Z-A's completion time will depend on what content you wish to engage with. If you only play the story, the game will take far fewer hours compared to what a completionist will face, as you will have to dive into every side quest and complete your Pokedex collection.

Legends Z-A will take around 25 hours if you complete just the main story, but completing everything can take a few more. Let's take a look at the completion time for the latest Pokemon game.

Pokemon Legends Z-A completion time explored

Completing all of the main story missions for Pokemon Legends Z-A will take you around 25-30 hours. Any player who just wants to enjoy the story content and not engage in completionist runs should be able to finish it within 30 hours.

PLZA will take you around 25-30 hours (Image via TPC)

But if you are a completionist who wants to complete every side activity and fill up your Pokedex by capturing all available Pokemon in the game, it will take you around 50-55 hours. There are a lot of these creatures for you to capture, so it will take you quite a while before you can complete your Pokedex.

There are also side missions for you to complete, assignments that you can take and finish, and a lot of other extra content that you can partake in while exploring Lumiose City. All in all, it will keep you very busy for a while till you can see the end credits of Pokemon Legends Z-A.

You can also engage in the optional online ranked ladder and obtain limited items such as Greninjite in Legends Z-A.

How many main missions are there in Pokemon Legends Z-A

There are a total of 37 main missions in Legends Z-A that you can complete:

01: Get Your Travel Bag Back

02: Escape from the Battle Zone

03: A New Life in Lumiose City

04: Battling in the Z-A Royale

05: The City in the Shadow of the Prism Tower

06: Reaching Rank X

07: Reaching Rank W

08: Reaching Rank V

09: Chase that Mysterious Pokemon

10: The Secrets of Mega Evolution

11: A Rogue Mega Slowbro

12: A Rogue Mega Camerupt

13: A Rogue Mega Victreebell

14: Reaching Rank E

15: A Job for Team MZ

16: A Rogue Mega Beedrill

17: A Rogue Mega Hawlucha

18: A Rogue Mega Banette

19: Reaching Rank D

20: A Request from the Rust Syndicate

21: A Rogue Mega Mawile

22: A Rogue Mega Barbaracle

23: A Rogue Mega Ampharos

24: Reaching Rank C

25: A Showdown on the Battle Court

26: An Invitation from the SBC

27: A Rogue Mega Frosslass

28: A Rogue Mega Altaria

29: A Rogue Mega Venusaur

30: Reaching Rank B

31: A Summons from Vinnie

32: A Rogue Mega Dragonite

33: A Rogue Mega Tyranitar

34: A Rogue Mega Starmie

35: Reaching Rank A

36: Prism Tower's Dark Turn

37: Operation Project Lumiose

Besides these main missions, there are also side missions for you to engage in while exploring Lumiose City and engaging in the challenging combat of Pokemon Legends Z-A.

