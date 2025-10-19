How to get Greninjite in Pokemon Legends Z-A

By Supratim Sarkar
Modified Oct 19, 2025 06:40 GMT
Greninjite in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Greninjite is used to upgrade your Greninja (Image via TPC)

Greninjite in Pokemon Legends Z-A is a limited-time item that you can get by participating in online ranked battles. This item is required if you want to evolve your Greninja into Mega Greninja, but it cannot be obtained through normal gameplay. It's a rare item that you can only unlock by reaching a certain rank during Season 1 of Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Ad

Let's take a look at how to obtain Greninjite in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

sk promotional banner

How to obtain Greninjite in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Greninjite in Pokemon Legends Z-A can be obtained as a Season 1 rank reward. You will need to participate in onlined ranked matches and climb the ladder to atleast Rank K to obtain this item. You can use it to Mega Evolve your Greninja in Pokemon Legends Z-A to Mega Greninja.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Greninja in Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via TPC)
Greninja in Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via TPC)

Keep in mind that the Greninjite in Pokemon Legends Z-A can only be obtained by playing the game's ranked mode, and cannot be obtained via the story content. It is also limited-time, as the Season 1 of the game's competitive ranked mode will end on November 4, 2025.

Ad

Promotion rewards will be unlocked when you rank up in the game, and normal rewards can be earned at the end of each match. No matter what Pokemon you select, the game will automatically upgrade it to level 50 so that you can easily compete in the ranked playlist.

All Season 1 Ranked rewards in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Here is a list of all the rewards that you can get during Season 1 of Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Ad

Rank A

  • Sport Ball ×3
  • Gold Bottle Cap ×1
  • Bottle Cap ×3
  • Seed of Mastery ×3
  • Big Nugget ×1

Rank B to Rank E

  • Sport Ball ×2
  • Gold Bottle Cap ×1
  • Bottle Cap ×2
  • Seed of Mastery ×2
  • Nugget ×2

Rank F to Rank K

  • Bottle Cap ×1
  • Seed of Mastery ×1
  • Nugget ×2

Rank L to Rank R

  • Seed of Mastery ×1
  • Nugget ×1

Rank S and Below

  • Nugget ×1

Also Read: How do Mega Stones work in Pokemon Legends Z-A

How to play Ranked mode in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Ad

Here is how you can engage in the competitive ranked mode for Pokemon Legends Z-A:

  • Launch Pokémon Legends: Z-A game on your console
  • Press the X Button to open the main menu.
  • Select Link Play.
  • Select Ranked Battles.

Check out more articles:

About the author
Supratim Sarkar

Supratim Sarkar

Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.
When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders.

Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Quick Links

Edited by Supratim Sarkar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications