Unlocking Froakie, Frogadier, and Greninja in Pokemon Legends Z-A takes a mix of mission progression, patience, and a bit of stealth. You must earn it first through a specific side mission before it starts appearing in Wild Zones.

Ad

Here’s the full breakdown of how to get Froakie, Frogadier, and Greninja in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

How to get unlock Froakie, Frogadier, and Greninja in Pokemon Legends Z-A

You can get Froakie by completing Side Mission 9: A Challenge from Froakie, which is the only assured way to obtain it before unlocking its Wild Zone area.

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Accept the challenge (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Later in the game, Froakie can also be found in the wild, specifically in Wild Zone 16, but this happens only after Main Mission 24: Reaching Rank C. The Pokemon is known to appear at night or when it’s raining during the day, sitting quietly on top of the pillar in the center of the zone.

Ad

Trending

It’s extremely cautious and will immediately vanish if it spots you. The trick is to wait for it to look away and then sneak up from behind before throwing a Quick Ball or Dusk Ball.

It’s one of the trickiest Pokemon to catch in the wild, so patience pays off here (Image via The Pokemon Company)

If Froakie appears, make a manual save before approaching. That way, if it runs away or you fail to catch it, you can close the game and reload to retry until you get it.

Ad

Also read: Pokemon Legends Z-A walkthrough: How to complete Chase That Mysterious Pokemon!

Evolving into Frogadier and Greninja

Just like Bulbasaur and Fennekin's line of evolution, there’s no alternate catch location for Frogadier; it can only be evolved at level 16. While Frogadier can evolve from Greninja at Level 36, there is also another way.

If you’d rather skip the grind or want a high-level catch, Greninja can also appear naturally in Wild Zone 20, but this area only unlocks after Main Mission 38. It shows up as a red-eyed Alpha Pokemon, usually Level 64 or higher, making it one of the stronger wild encounters in this stage of the game.

Ad

When it does, save manually before engaging, and if you fail to catch it, close the game and reload to retry.

You can check out more guides on the game below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his passion for gaming began with childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. In college, he competed in FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant tournaments. Outside gaming, he enjoys long bike rides, playing guitar, and practicing Karate. Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨