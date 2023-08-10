How to get Passimian in Pokemon GO

With the hype for the Pokemon World Championship blooming, Pokemon GO has released a celebration for the event that players can participate in while they wait. Along with the new event for the yearly championships, a new creature has been added to the mobile game's roster. This creature is none other than the monkey from the Alolan region, Passimian.

Since every new creature's addition to the popular mobile game always drums up a fair amount of interest, There are bound to be a few people who want to add this Pokemon to their collection. However, in most cases, this is easier said than done. Here's what you should know about Passimian before you attempt to seek one out for your collection.

Best way to find Passimian in Pokemon GO

A troop of Passimian as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

There are three ways that you can obtain this new Pokemon in Pokemon GO. The first is from standard encounters, and the second is through field research. Since both methods require you to be somewhat lucky with your encounters, this method is far from consistent. Because of this, the third method of participating in Raid Battles is the best way to find Passimian in the mobile game.

Passimian is one of the many 3-star Raid Bosses you can find during the upcoming World Championship event. As such, you only need to keep an eye on nearby raids if you want to find Passimian in the easiest way possible.

How to counter Passimian in Pokemon GO

Passimian as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first thing you need to know about a Raid Boss in Pokemon GO before committing the raid pass to encounter it is its elemental typing. In the case of Passimian, it is a pure Fighting-type Pokemon. This leaves it vulnerable to Flying, Psychic, and Fairy-type attacks.

In addition, every creature that has an offensive advantage against Passimian also has a defensive advantage against it as well, since Fighting-type attacks deal minimal damage to Flying, Psychic, and Fairy-type Pokemon. With this in mind, it becomes much easier to assemble a team of proper counters to defeat this new Raid Boss.

Mewtwo, Alakazam, and Espeon are some of the best counters, with Espeon being the most accessible of the bunch. To get one, you only need 25 Eevee candies and access to the nickname trick. The other two counters are significantly harder to find, with Mewtwo not being available to catch currently in Pokemon GO.

Is Passimian good in Pokemon GO PvP?

Passimian is still incredibly new and untested in Pokemon GO's competitive scene. As such, not much is known about the creature's viability in each individual tier of play.

Looking at its stats, it may take Machamp's spot as the ideal Fighting-type in the mobile game, not taking shadow variants into consideration. This is thanks to the two sharing a similar stat spread. However, Machamp has slightly more coverage options.