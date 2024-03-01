How to get Poipole Hat in Pokemon GO?

Poipole Hat is a prized accessory in Pokemon GO that can elevate your avatar's style, exclusive to the enigmatic Ultra Beast. In order to get this accessory, you will have to embark on a journey where you'll undertake special research tasks, with each step drawing you nearer to unlocking this coveted item and more.

The coveted Poipole Hat in Pokemon GO offers trainers a chance to showcase their love for this adorable Ultra Beast. But how do you snag this fashionable accessory for your avatar?

With this guide at your fingertips, you'll have all the information needed to secure this sought-after prize and set yourself apart from the crowd.

How to obtain Poipole Hat in Pokemon GO?

1) Join the World of Wonders Season

The Poipole Hat is part of the ongoing World of Wonders Season in Pokemon GO rewards. As long as you open the app between March 1 and June 1, 2024, you'll be eligible to unlock the special research that leads to the hat.

2) Complete the Special Research

Wonder Ticket Part 1 is here in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

The season features a multi-stage Special Research quest that unlocks various rewards leading up to this Pokemon bling. Keep playing throughout the season and complete the research tasks as they become available to progress towards the hat.

Pokemon GO Wonder Ticket Part 1 Timed Research is a multi-layered research event. Progress through the three levels of research to get your hands on the Poipole Hat.

The Pokemon GO Wonder Ticket is available at $9.99. This golden opportunity kicks off on Friday, March 1, 2024, at 10 am local time and lasts until Saturday, June 1, 2024, at 9:59 am local time. Featuring multiple researches, various rewards can be unlocked in this time period.

Poipole in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

While you're on the quest for this hat, keep an eye out for opportunities to encounter and catch the actual Poipole in Pokemon GO. The Ultra Beast is also making its debut during the World of Wonders Season, so don't miss your chance to add it to your collection alongside the stylish hat.

You can spread the joy by gifting a Wonder Ticket to your in-game buddies. Simply make sure you're at Great Friends level or higher during the Season of World of Wonders, and watch the excitement unfold.