How to get PokeCoins in Pokemon GO?

In the augmented reality world of Pokemon GO, PokeCoins act as the game's premium currency, allowing players to purchase a variety of useful items ranging from storage expansions, and cosmetic upgrades for their avatars to in-game item boxes.

Unlike many mobile games, Pokemon GO offers a balanced approach to acquiring this premium currency, enabling one to earn it through gameplay and purchasing it with real money. This article provides a detailed overview of how players can accumulate these coins in Pokemon GO.

How to earn PokeCoins for free in Pokemon GO?

Defending Gyms

This is a slower but cheaper way to earn these coins (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The primary way to earn PokeCoins without opening your wallet is by participating in gym battles and defending gyms. Here’s how it works:

Placing Pokemon in Gyms: To start earning, visit a gym controlled by your team and place one of your Pokemon there to defend it. If the gym is full or controlled by an opposing team, you’ll first need to battle to secure a spot or take over the gym.

What is a faster method to earn PokeCoins in Pokemon GO?

Purchasing from the Shop

This method is quicker but requires you to pay with real money (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For those who prefer instant earning without waiting for too long, these coins can be purchased directly through the Pokemon in-game store. Here’s what you need to know:

Transaction Details: These coins can be bought in various amounts, with packages offering different value propositions. Typically, buying in bulk provides a slightly better rate.

These coins can be bought in various amounts, with packages offering different value propositions. Typically, buying in bulk provides a slightly better rate. Payment Methods: Transactions are made through your phone’s app store account, meaning you can use any payment method attached to that account, including credit cards, debit cards, and gift cards.

Tips to make the most of the PokeCoins

Once you've earned or purchased PokeCoins, spending them wisely is key. Prioritize items that match your gameplay style. Incubators and raid passes are valuable for active players who enjoy hatching eggs and participating in raids, while storage upgrades may be more beneficial for those who collect a wide variety of Pokemon or hoard items.

Earning PokeCoins in Pokemon GO offers a blend of strategy, patience, and occasionally, investment. Whether you choose to defend gyms diligently every day or purchase these coins directly, these virtual coins can significantly enhance your Pokemon GO experience.

Remember, the world of Pokemon GO is always evolving, so stay updated with the latest game changes and strategies for earning these coins.