How to get Potions in Pokemon GO in 2022

Keeping well stocked in Potions can be tough in Pokemon GO.

It’s not like the main series where trainers can find Potions by walking around in the overworld. There are multiple various way trainers can get their hands on Potions, and some of them require a bit of luck.

This is why trainers should always keep an eye on their Potions and make sure they’re never close to running out.

How can trainers keep their Pokemon healthy?

Of the many ways that trainers can acquire Potions, the simplest is by spinning Poke Stops and Gyms. When specifically spinning a Poke Stop, trainers have a 22% chance of getting some Potions in return.

Gyms, however, tend to offer more rewards to trainers, and therefore have a higher chance of dropping Potions. To get the most out of this method, though, trainers should look for Gyms that they have a high badge with.

When a trainers spins a Gym that they have a Gold badge in, the chances of them dropping items like Potions raises. It’s also a good idea to spin Gyms with the same color, so a trainer on Team Yellow should spin yellow Gyms.

Spinning Gyms are a great way to earn Potions (Image via Niantic)

Another way that trainers can pick up some Potions is at the shop. Trainers can currently get six Max Potions for 200 coins. These are nice to have since they are guaranteed to bring a Pokemon’s health back up to full, instead of other Potions that only replenish it partly.

A much less reliable way of getting Potions is through Raids, but it still is an option. Raid bosses will drop a number of items depending on how quickly they were defeated and which tier they are in.

If a trainer, though, has a team member with a strong matchup against a higher tiered Raid boss, it might be a good idea to grind that Raid just for the rewards. For example, a trainer with a Mamoswine should have no problem beating Flygon, so that trainer could probably make quick work of the Raid and get good rewards.

Finally, Potions are often earned through Research Tasks. It’s always good to see what Research is available and what rewards are being given for them.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul