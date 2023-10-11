How to get Pumpkaboo and Gourgeist in Pokemon GO?

Pumpkaboo and its evolved form, Gourgeist, were released in Pokemon GO during Part 2 of the Halloween 2021 celebrations in October 2021. These Generation VI Grass and Ghost-types are unique Pocket Monsters since they have four sizes: small, average, large, and super. Each of these has a slightly different stat distribution.

Pumpkaboo can be found randomly throughout the year, but its appearance rates usually increase during October, given its obvious relation with Halloween. This article will review the different ways of finding Pumpkaboo and Gourgeist in Niantic's mobile game.

Best ways to get Pumpkaboo in Pokemon GO

Pumpkaboo (Image via TPC)

Generally, Pumpkaboo can spawn in the wild at any time. These spawns have a maximum CP of 1,047 without a weather boost. When the weather is Clear or Foggy, it can have a maximum of 1,134 CP.

Pumpkaboo has also appeared in 7km Eggs (during Halloween 2021) and in tier-one raids. There is a chance that it might reappear in these modes, but nothing is confirmed to this effect at the time of writing.

As far as confirmed October 2023 Pokemon GO events go, Pumpkaboo can be encountered in the following ways:

Increased rate of wild encounters during Harvest Festival 2023

Field Research rewards during Harvest Festival 2023

Spotlight Hour on October 17, 2023

Timed Research rewards for players who purchase the Ticket of Treats.

Across the first three modes of encounter, the size of the Pumpkaboo you run into is entirely randomized. However, for players who purchase the Ticket of Treats, you have a higher probability of finding the Large Size and Super Size versions.

Ways to get Gourgeist in Pokemon GO

Gourgeist (Image via TPC)

The only way to get Gourgeist in Niantic'c mobile game is by evolution. There are two ways you can go about this. First, you can trade Pumpkaboo with a friend, and it will evolve into Gourgeist instantly upon evolution. You can always trade the Gourgeist back.

Alternatively, you can feed Pumpkaboo 200 Candy to evolve it into Gourgeist. This method requires more grinding and can take a substantial amount of time. The form of Gourgeist you receive will depend on the size of the Pumpkaboo you evolve.

Can Pumpkaboo and Gourgeist be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Pumpkaboo and Gourgeist (Image via TPC)

The shiny forms of Pumpkaboo and Gourgeist were released in October 2022 during the second part of the Halloween event. This means encounters with Pumpkaboo have a chance of being shiny.

Shiny Pumpkaboo and Shiny Gourgeist are violet and black with yellow eyes compared to the regular versions, which are peach, orange, and brown.