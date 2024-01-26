How to get shadow Kyogre in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

How can you get Shadow Kyogre in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny? These are questions many players are wondering about ahead of Shadow Kyogre's debut in Niantic's mobile game during the Taken Treasures event from January 27 - February 1, 2024. Given the 20% damage boost to an already formidable legendary Water-type attacker in Kyogre, it would be a shame to miss out on catching its shadow variant.

Based on the announcement of Shadow Kyogre's arrival in Pokemon GO by Niantic, if you want to catch this powerful Hoenn legendary, you'll have to do so through Team GO Rocket's nefarious boss, Giovanni. Like many shadow legendaries before it, you'll need to defeat Giovanni to claim Shadow Kyogre as part of your roster.

How to get Shadow Kyogre in Pokemon GO

Giovanni and the Super Rocket Radar are the keys to catching Shadow Kyogre in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To get Shadow Kyogre in Pokemon GO, you'll need to take part in the Taken Treasures event, track down Giovanni, and defeat him. This can be done through the Super Rocket Radar, which can be obtained by completing Special Research Tasks. Fortunately, Taken Treasures offers the opportunity to complete Seasonal Special Research to snag that Rocket Radar.

According to Niantic's announcement post for Taken Treasures, the final step in Timeless Travels' Seasonal Special Research questline will unlock during the event. Until the end of the season on March 1, 2024, at 10 am local time, you can complete the final step in this research questline, defeating Team GO Rocket's three leaders and receiving the Super Rocket Radar as your reward.

Once equipped, the Super Rocket Radar will scan around you for Pokestops where Giovanni may be hiding. It also allows you to find Giovanni within Team GO Rocket balloons. Next, all that's required is to beat Giovanni in battle to get your chance at catching Shadow Kyogre in Pokemon GO.

Giovanni's team lineups change over time, but he keeps his beloved Persian and Nidoking across his team changes. With this in mind, it's advised to use Fighting-type Pokemon/moves to beat his Persian and Ground-, Psychic-, Ice-, or Water-type 'mons or moves to take down his Nidoking. He'll also bring Shadow Kyogre into the fight, which can be countered by Electric- or Grass-types.

Can Shadow Kyogre be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Kyogre is available in Pokemon GO, but what about its shadow shiny? (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Although Kyogre and its Primal Form's shinies are available in the title, there's no indication that Shadow Kyogre will have its shiny variant available during Taken Treasures. This is further corroborated by Niantic not mentioning an available shiny during the event's announcement. Shadow Kyogre's image on the blog post didn't bear the shiny icon like other critters.

"Giovanni makes his nefarious return, plunging into battle with Shadow Kyogre! The last part of the Seasonal Special Research story will be unlocked at the beginning of this event. Progress through it to receive a Super Rocket Radar and chase down Giovanni! You can claim this Seasonal Special Research story up to the end of the Timeless Travels Season on March 1, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time." - Niantic, January 16, 2024

While Shadow Kyogre being shiny-locked at the moment is disappointing, don't worry. There are Pokemon GO events in January 2024 and beyond to take part in, and it may only be a matter of time before shiny Shadow Kyogre makes its appearance. Niantic hasn't confirmed a timeframe, but plenty of shiny shadow legendaries have appeared before Kyogre, and its time may arrive in the future.

