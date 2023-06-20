How to get Shadow Regirock in Pokemon GO? Giovanni counters and more

During the month's Team GO Rocket takeover, Shadow Regirock is making its Pokemon GO debut on June 21, 2023. The event kicks off at 12 am local time on June 21, 2023, and will go on till 11:59 pm local time on June 25. During this time, you will be able to find and defeat various grunts and leaders from the organization, and beating them will allow you to find some new, rare shadow Pokemon, including Shadow Regirock.

The Rock-type Legendary Titan is the biggest prize you can get from Pokemon GO's June Team GO Rocket takeover. You can only get Shadow Regirock if you fulfill certain conditions. This guide will tell you everything you need to know about it.

How can you get Regirock in Pokemon GO in June 2023?

When the event starts on June 21, 2023, you will encounter a new Special Research in the game. Upon completing the challenges of the Special Research, you will be given a Super Rocket Radar, which will help you chase down the team's mega-boss, Giovanni. Once you start the Special Research, you will have the time to complete it till the end of Pokemon GO's Hidden Gems season at 10 am on September 1, 2023.

Shadow Regirock is Giovanni's ace Pocket Monster during this period. Defeating him will allow you to save the critter. That said, you might be wondering how you can defeat Giovanni. The following section contains all the answers to that question.

What are the best counters for Giovanni in Pokemon GO (June 2023)?

Giovanni's team during the Team GO Rocket takeover will consist of the following Pokemon:

Phase 1 : Shadow Persian

: Shadow Persian Phase 2: Shadow Nidoking / Shadow Kingler / Shadow Kingdra

Shadow Nidoking / Shadow Kingler / Shadow Kingdra Phase 3: Shadow Regirock

The best counters for Giovanni in Pokemon GO during June, along with their suggested movesets, are as follows:

Lucario: Counter + Aura Sphere, Flash Cannon

Counter + Aura Sphere, Flash Cannon Torterra: Razor Leaf + Frenzy Plant, Earthquake

Razor Leaf + Frenzy Plant, Earthquake Mega Sceptile: Bullet Seed + Frenzy Plant, Dragon Claw

Bullet Seed + Frenzy Plant, Dragon Claw Garchomp: Dragon Tail + Outrage, Earth Power

Dragon Tail + Outrage, Earth Power Dragonite: Dragon Tail + Draco Meteor, Outrage

Considering there is one pure Normal-type (Persian) and one pure Rock-type Pokemon (Regirock), having a Fighting-type Pocket Monster on your team becomes nearly essential. Lucario is an excellent candidate for the occasion. Fighting/Steel-typing allows it to resist many attacks while hitting hard with STAB super-effective attacks.

For the second slot on your team, having a powerful Grass/Ground type will be super handy. Torterra is an excellent fit for this. With access to Razor Leaf as the Fast Attack and Frenzy Plant and Earthquake as charged moves, it can easily eradicate any critter from Giovanni's Phase 2 roster.

You will want a Pocket Monster for the final slot who can back you up. A Dragon-type creature is an excellent choice for this because Dragon-type attacks hit everything in the game (other than Fairies) for at least neutral damage. Your options here include Mega Sceptile, Garchomp, Dragonite, etc.

With these Pokemon, you can trounce Giovanni in Pokemon GO. After you do so, you will be given Premier Balls based on your performance in the battle, with which you have to catch Shadow Regirock.

