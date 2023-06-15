Pokemon GO Mega Sceptile raid guide (June 2023): Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Niantic implements new content rotations for Pokemon GO every few weeks to keep the game fresh and engaging. In the most recent rotation, the beloved Mega Raid Boss, Mega Sceptile, returns to the mobile game for players to challenge.

Mega Sceptile was one of the heavily marketed new Mega Evolutions when Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire for the 3DS were announced. Ever since, the design has stayed in the hearts of many Hoenn fans, with many excited when the form made its debut in Niantic's mobile spin-off.

With so many players getting the chance to challenge this Raid Boss once again, many are intent on making the most of the opportunity, as it gives them a chance to not only add a Sceptile to their Pokedex but also to farm for some Mega Energy needed to Mega Evolve one in Pokemon GO. Here's what you need to know before running head-first into a battle with this Raid Boss.

How to counter Mega Sceptile in Pokemon GO

Mega Sceptile as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first thing you will want to know about any Raid Boss in Pokemon GO before you attempt to challenge it is its elemental typing. Through Mega Evolution, Sceptile receives a new secondary Dragon typing while keeping its primary Grass typing. This leaves the creature with some very exploitable weaknesses, and Mega Sceptile takes super-effective damage from attacks of the Flying, Dragon, Poison, Bug, Fairy, and especially Ice typing.

Since both Grass and Dragon-types are weak to Ice-type attacks, having the two leaves a creature incredibly vulnerable to the element, making creatures of the Ice typing the best for this Raid Battle. Because of this, creatures with high base stats and an Ice typing, like Regice, Articuno, and Galarian Darmanitan, are some of the best options for those looking to take on Mega Sceptile in Pokemon GO. If you do not have access to these rare creatures, Glaceon is a great "budget choice" thanks to its easy evolution requirement.

Is Mega Sceptile good in Pokemon GO?

Although Mega Sceptile cannot be used in PvP Battle League ranked battles, it can be used in PvE content like in Team GO Rocket battles and other raids. In terms of how Mega Sceptile performs in these types of fights, it is one of the best offensive Grass-types in the game due to its great typing and access to Frenzy Plant.

In regards to regular Sceptile, there are much better Grass-types that players can use for both PvP and PvE in Pokemon GO. For example, Venusaur is a Grass and Poison-type that is the preferred choice thanks to the much better offensive and defensive spread as well as elemental combination.

Overall, Mega Sceptile is definitely a creature that you want on your side of the field for PvE content. However, the standard variant of Sceptile gets outshined by almost every other Grass-type Starter Pokemon in the game. Although this does not make it a bad choice, there are simply other species that can do what Sceptile does but better.

