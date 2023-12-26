How to get Shiny Holiday Costume Psyduck and Shiny Holiday Costume Golduck in Pokemon GO

Shiny Holiday Costume Psyduck and Shiny Holiday Costume Golduck are making their Pokemon GO debut during Part 2 of the Winter Holiday event. The celebration kicks off at 10 am local time on December 25, 2023, and ends at 8 pm local time on December 31, 2023. During this time, the special costumed version of Psyduck and its evolution will be available in Niantic's mobile game.

Hunting for shiny Pocket Monsters is one of the most popular activities in Pokemon GO. When a new costumed version of a critter enters the game, dedicated players race to add its coveted shiny form to their collection.

If you are confused about where you can find Shiny Holiday Costume Psyduck and Shiny Holiday Costume Golduck, this article has you covered.

How to get Shiny Holiday Costume Psyduck in Pokemon GO

Regular and shiny Holiday costume Psyduck (Image via TPC)

Shiny Holiday Costume Psyduck can be caught in the following ways:

Wild Encounter

2 km Eggs

Field Research encounters

Paid Timed Research encounters

Wild Encounter

Psyduck, wearing the special costume, will appear in the wild during the Winter Holiday Part 2 event. Simply keep playing the game and hope for the best. The chances of Psyduck being shiny in the wild are approximately 1-in-512.

2 km Eggs

Hatching 2 km Eggs found during this event will give you a higher (1-in-64) chance of encountering Shiny Holiday Costume Psyduck. To collect these Eggs, you must spin PokeStops. If you plan on hatching a lot of Eggs, you can consider purchasing the Eggs-pedition Access: December ticket.

Field Research encounters

For a chance to encounter Shiny Costume Psyduck, you must complete a specific kind of research activity. This involves catching 10 Ice-type Pocket Monsters. The odds of this Psyduck turning out shiny is approximately 1-in-512.

Paid Timed Research encounters

You can also get Shiny Holiday Costume Psyduck by completing tasks in the Paid Timed research story. The odds of a shiny encounter in Pokemon GO are around 1-in-512 for every encounter.

How to get Shiny Holiday Costume Golduck in Pokemon GO

Regular and shiny Golduck (Image via TPC)

The only way to add Shiny Holiday Costume Golduck to your collection is by evolving Psyduck with 50 Candy. This should be a fairly easy task since Pysduck is in the game already.

While neither creature has much play in the open Great, Ultra, or Master League formats, Shiny Holiday Costume Psyduck and Shiny Holiday Costume Golduck are niche additions to your collection of books.