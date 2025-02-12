How to get Shiny Keldeo and Shiny Meltan using Pokemon HOME

Pokemon HOME is celebrating its fifth anniversary with an exciting distribution event featuring two rare and highly sought-after Pokemon — Shiny Keldeo and Shiny Meltan. These special Pokemon are now available as rewards for completing specific Pokedex tasks in Pokemon HOME.

For long-time collectors and competitive players, this marks the first time Shiny Keldeo has been officially distributed, making it a must-have addition. Shiny Meltan, a Pokemon tied closely to Pokemon GO and Let's Go titles, also makes a rare return, giving trainers another chance to add this unique variant to their collection.

If you're eager to obtain these Shiny Pokemon, you'll need to complete specific Pokedex entries in Pokemon HOME. Here's how you can claim your Shiny Keldeo and Shiny Meltan.

How to get Shiny Keldeo via Pokemon HOME

Keldeo in both forms and its shiny variant (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To obtain Shiny Keldeo, complete these Pokedex entries inside Pokemon HOME:

Galar Pokedex

Isle of Armor Pokedex

Crown Tundra Pokedex

These Pokedex entries are based on Pokemon Sword and Shield, including their expansion pass content. Once you've registered every Pokemon in these Pokedexes, HOME will reward you with a special Shiny Keldeo.

Shiny Keldeo's details

Ball: Cherish Ball

Cherish Ball Level: 50

50 Nature: Modest

Modest Ability: Justified

Justified Moveset: Quick Guard, Double Kick, Aqua Tail, Sacred Sword

Quick Guard, Double Kick, Aqua Tail, Sacred Sword IVs: Max IVs in HP, Sp. Atk, and Speed, with 20 IVs in Attack, Defense, and Sp. Defense

Max IVs in HP, Sp. Atk, and Speed, with 20 IVs in Attack, Defense, and Sp. Defense Ribbon: Souvenir Ribbon

Shiny Keldeo is an excellent special attacker, boasting high Special Attack and Speed. With its Modest nature and strong STAB moves like Sacred Sword and Aqua Tail, it can be a valuable asset in battles. Keep in mind you can always change the moveset after obtaining it to have more Special Attacking moves.

How to get Shiny Meltan via Pokemon HOME

Meltan and its shiny variant (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To obtain Shiny Meltan, complete the Kanto Pokedex in Pokemon HOME. This includes every Pokemon from the original 151 species, as featured in Pokemon Let's Go, Pikachu! and Let's Go, Eevee! Once you've filled out this Pokedex, you’ll receive a Shiny Meltan in HOME.

Shiny Meltan's details

Ball: Cherish Ball

Cherish Ball Level: 50

50 Nature: Adamant

Adamant Ability: Magnet Pull

Magnet Pull Moveset: Headbutt, Thunder Wave, Acid Armor, Flash Cannon

Headbutt, Thunder Wave, Acid Armor, Flash Cannon IVs: Max IVs in HP, Attack, and Defense, with 20 IVs in Sp. Atk, Sp. Defense, and Speed

Max IVs in HP, Attack, and Defense, with 20 IVs in Sp. Atk, Sp. Defense, and Speed Ribbon: Souvenir Ribbon

Shiny Meltan, with its Adamant nature, is optimized for physical attacks. With moves like Headbutt and defensive options like Acid Armor, it can serve as a sturdy Pokemon for your collection.

Both Shiny Keldeo and Shiny Meltan hold a special place in Pokemon history. Keldeo, a member of the Swords of Justice, has never been available as a Shiny before, making this an exclusive opportunity.

Meanwhile, Meltan, a Pokemon first introduced through Pokemon GO, has always had a unique distribution method, and its Shiny form is rarely available.

If you’ve yet to complete these Pokedexes in HOME, now is the perfect time to do so and claim these incredible rewards. Don't miss out on this limited-time opportunity to add these rare Shinies to your collection

