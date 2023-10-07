How to get Shiny Mega Gengar in Pokemon GO

With October finally here, Ghost-types have come back to Pokemon GO for the Halloween season. With them comes the return of the original Ghost-type, Gengar. Debuting in the first generation, Gengar and its Mega Evolution were some of the first of their kind to hit the game's live servers. As such, many players may already have access to one of these potent specters.

However, the return of the spooky season has elevated Gengar from being just another regular Ghost-type to being the current Mega Raid Boss players can encounter. As such, a lot of players have been wondering not only if this Mega form is worth using but also if they can find this variety of the beast in its rare shiny variant.

Can Gengar be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Gengar as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It has been confirmed that all Gengars that are encountered after defeating the Mega Gengar Raid Boss in Pokemon GO have a chance to be shiny. However, it is unclear if it receives the boosted shiny odds of around one in 20 from these fights or if it maintains the standard encounter rate for Shiny Pokemon in the mobile game. This is around one in 500, and although it is still rare, it is much more common than the main series.

This also means that Mega Gengar can be shiny as well. This is great news for fans who care more about the aesthetics of a given monster apart from its viability, as Mega Gengar is notorious for being one of the coolest shiny megas in the franchise. Availability aside, players will want to know what they can do to increase their odds of finding one of these Shiny Pokemon.

Tips for finding Shiny Mega Gengar in Pokemon GO

Shiny Mega Gengar as seen in the franchise (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The best chance you have at obtaining Shiny Mega Gengar is through repeated attempts at its respective Mega Raid. Not only will this save you tons of time on grinding Gastly candies to evolve one, but it also has much higher odds of appearing as such compared to you simply getting lucky with Gastly spawns.

With this in mind, you will want to stock up on Raid Passes. These items can be a bit of a pain to acquire as Niantic keeps making them difficult to get. The best and cheapest way to get as many Raid Passes as possible is to collect the one free pass obtained per day by spinning the photo disk located at any gym location. Three of these free passes can be held at a time.

Of course, you will also need some friends to raid with, as well as a hardy supply of healing items. Through Campfire and social media applications like Discord, finding friends to raid with has never been easier. As for healing items, Revives and Potions can be collected for free at Pokestops, and they can also be purchased from Pokemon GO's in-app store in exchange for Pokecoins.