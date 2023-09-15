How to get a Shiny Munchlax for free in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

There is a way to get a free Shiny Munchlax in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. However, it's not easy. First, you must own The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC to access The Teal Mask. Second, you must complete all levels of Ogre Oustin' on Hard Mode. That's quite a difficult task, especially for a player who prefers solo activities.

You must complete all the Easy and Normal Levels of Ogre Oustin' to unlock Hard. Beating all Easy levels is, unsurprisingly, quite trivial. Normal starts to become difficult around the fourth stage, which will start to truly test a player's skill in this minigame. By that point, you still need to beat the entire Hard difficulty to get the free Shiny Munchlax in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet as a gift.

Here's how Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players can get a free Shiny Munchlax

This is where you can find the Ogre Oustin' minigame (Image via Game Freak)

To begin, head to Kitakami from The Teal Mask DLC and look for Ogre Oustin'. You will automatically do this minigame once while completing the main storyline from this DLC. Doing so will allow you to fly here whenever you want.

Once you're there, look for an NPC with a mask behind the counter.

Talk to her (Image via Game Freak)

There is no monetary requirement to get started with Ogre Oustin'. All a player must do is talk to the NPC with the Ogerpon mask to get a few different prompts regarding how they would like to get started.

Select whichever game mode is convenient for you (Image via Game Freak)

Complete Easy, Normal, and Hard Ogre Oustin' to unlock your free Shiny Munchlax in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. You can select the Play With Others option and still claim this gift, so long as you still beat all the Hard stages. After that, the NPC behind this minigame will tell you:

"Congrats on getting through all the hard stages! Definitely doesn't happen every day! I reckon you might be the right Trainer to handle that Pokemon... Every time we started Ogre Oustin', it'd draw in a Munchlax from 'round here... and boy, it had quite an appetite!"

She then says:

"Matter o' fact, the game would get a whole lot harder while it was around... So yeah, I was thinkin' you should take with you!"

You can name the Level 1 Shiny Munchlax what you'd like. Its only moves are Tackle and Lick, and this mischievous little Normal-type will also have the Crafty Mark.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ogre Oustin' tips

Here are some tips to help beat Ogre Oustin' on the Hard difficulty for those wanting a free Shiny Munchlax:

Find a group of people willing to do this minigame with you: This content is notably hard to do solo.

This content is notably hard to do solo. Focus on saving time: There isn't a need to collect more berries than necessary from an efficiency standpoint unless you don't lose time from doing so.

There isn't a need to collect more berries than necessary from an efficiency standpoint unless you don't lose time from doing so. Roaring tip: If you need to roar, try to be in the middle of the berry stations so your roar hurtbox hits as many nearby Pokemon as applicable. This tip is for the grass stage, where the four stations are placed near one another in a square.

If you need to roar, try to be in the middle of the berry stations so your roar hurtbox hits as many nearby Pokemon as applicable. This tip is for the grass stage, where the four stations are placed near one another in a square. Move away after clearing a stage: You can move while a new stage is prepared in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Try to move far away so you can collect the outside balloons before turning them in.

Good luck to anybody seeking to get a free Shiny Munchlax from Ogre Oustin' in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Poll : Is Snorlax one of your favorite Pokemon? Yes No 0 votes