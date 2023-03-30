How to get a Shiny Samurott in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Getting a Shiny Samurott in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet can be challenging for some trainers. The main way to obtain it is through a 7-star Tera Raid, but unfortunately, it's Shiny Locked, so resetting the game won't help you get its alternate color scheme. However, there is an easier way to get a Shiny Samurott.

One approach is to use the Masuda Method, but many players may not be familiar with this technique. You'll need a Ditto from a country with a different language than your own. You can try connecting with someone in an online community and ask for their Ditto, or hope to get one randomly from Surprise Trade.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide: How to get a Shiny Samurott

An example of a Ditto from a different country of origin (Image via Game Freak)

It is vital that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players understand the importance of the Masuda Method. Here is what this technique does:

The Shiny odds become 1/682.67 instead of 1/4,096.

Anybody can do it as long as the Ditto comes from a different language than the other parent.

Neither parent needs to be Shiny.

You can breed via the picnic feature.

If you want a Shiny Samurott, just breed your current Samurott (or its pre-evolutions) with a Ditto whose country of origin uses a different language than yours. The Masuda Method is actually referenced in the fifth Biology class you can take at the academy, so even casual players might have heard about it once.

How to do the Masuda Method

Ideally, you will only have your Oshawott (or its evolutions) and a Ditto from a country with a different language than yours in the party. Once you do that, start a picnic in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Wait for some time until an egg appears in the basket.

Eating a sandwich with an Egg Power is advisable to increase the likelihood of spawning eggs. Level 3 is the highest, which makes it ideal if you're looking for a Shiny Samurott in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

For example, one Lettuce, one Sweet Herba Mystica, and one Salty Herba Mystica would give you Egg Power Level 3. Do note that Sparkling Power does not affect eggs, so there is no reason to use a recipe that features it.

Remember, Sparkling Power has no effect on eggs, so it wouldn't matter if you got a Water or Grass-type Sparkling Power here (Image via Cecil Bowen)

Collect as many eggs as you'd like, and then put a Pokemon with one of the following Abilities in the front of the party with five eggs:

Flame Body

Magma Armor

Steam Engine

Any of those three Abilities will speed up the cycle in which your Oshawott will hatch. You should eventually get a Shiny Oshawott, which will evolve into Dewott. Evolve it once more to get your Shiny Samurott. The color change isn't as drastic compared to a starter like Charizard, but some players will still want to get it.

Once you get the Shiny Samurott in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you can move on to the next Shiny Hunt.

