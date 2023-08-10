How to get Shiny Scraggy and Shiny Scrafty in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon World Championship celebrations will take over Pokemon GO soon. The event to celebrate the tournament will kick off at 10 am local time on August 11, 2023, and end at 8 pm local time on August 15, 2023. It will introduce the new Pocket Monster Passimian, a special tournament-themed Pikachu, as well as the shiny form of Scraggy and Scrafty.

Scraggy is a Dark and Fighting-type Pocket Monster from the Unova Region. The critter has been available in Pokemon GO since January 29, 2020. However, players have been unable to acquire its shiny form for the last three and a half years. With Scrafty being a popular Great League pick, owning a shiny version to flex in your PvP battles can be a solid flex. This article will tell you how to get a Shiny Scraggy and Scrafty in Pokemon GO.

Best way to get Shiny Scraggy in Pokemon GO

Regular and Shiny Scraggy (Image via Sportskeeda)

There are three ways of getting Shiny Scraggy during the World Championship event:

Wild encounters

Wild encounters are the most abundant way of encountering Scraggy during the event. However, there is only a 1-in-512 chance of acquiring a shiny version. Therefore, you might have to walk (or run) quite a bit to encounter one.

Using an Incense may help the process by further boosting the spawn rates.

One-star raids

You can also battle against Scraggy in one-star raids. This is a great way of finding critters with good IVs or even hundreds. The rate of shiny encounters will remain the same here as with wild spawns. Therefore, take this into consideration before committing to spending a Raid Pass on this.

Field Research task encounters

Event-themed Field Research tasks are ideal for getting Pokemon encounters. This is another reliable way to find a Shiny Scraggy in Pokemon GO.

However, not all Field Research tasks will give this critter as a reward. Be sure to check our guides on the same, so you can focus on securing tasks that offer Scraggy as a reward. This will help increases your chances of landing a Shiny Scraggy.

How to get Shiny Scrafty in Pokemon GO

Regular and Shiny Scrafty (Image via Sportskeeda)

The only way to get a Shiny Scrafty is by evolving a Shiny version of Scraggy, since the critter isn't directly available in Niantic's mobile game. The evolution process takes 50 Scraggy Candy. With the boosted spawn rates for the Shedding Pokemon, it should be fairly easy to farm enough Candy to achieve this evolution.

Scrafty is a solid pick in the Great League and, to some extent, in the Ultra League meta in Pokemon GO Battle League. Therefore, having a shiny Scrafty with good IVs can be a great addition to your team.

For the avid shiny hunters out there, Shiny Greninja is also all set to debut on August 13, 2023, during the month's Community Day.