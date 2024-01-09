How to get Shiny Sobble in Indigo Disk | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The hunt for Shiny Sobble in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC might be a bit tougher than the shiny hunts for other starter Pocket Monsters in this game. This is solely because of the lack of Sobble spawns during the shiny hunt. However, we have devised the best possible way of getting a Shiny Sobble and even completing the living shiny family.

Shiny Sobble is easy to differentiate from the regular variant. It has a purplish tone to its overall color scheme, and the crown is bright pink instead of yellow on the normal variant. The eyes are a brighter blue on the shiny compared to the dark shade on regular Sobble.

In this article, we will walk you through everything you need to know to easily catch a Shiny Sobble in the Indigo Disk DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, including where to find it.

Shiny Sobble location in Indigo Disk | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Shiny Sobble location (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To find the Shiny Sobble in Indigo Disk, follow these steps:

For Sobble’s shiny hunt, you will need to start off at the Savannah Rest Area 1. As the name suggests, you can find the Savannah Rest Area in the Savannah Biome.

Before you start the shiny hunt for Sobble, you will have to unlock all starter Pocket Monsters in the Savannah Biome by paying 3,000 Blueberry Points in the Indigo Disk DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

This is similar to all the other shiny starter Pokemon exploits. You will not be able to do the shiny hunt for Sobble if you do not have all the starter monsters unlocked in this region of Scarlet and Violet.

This shiny exploit for Sobble will work irrespective of whether you have an outbreak for it or not, meaning you most certainly will get a Shiny Sobble in your box. You will even be able to complete the living Shiny Sobble family in Scarlet and Violet using this method.

Shiny Sobble exploit Indigo Disk | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Shiny Sobble will spawn in this manner (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For the Shiny Sobble exploit Indigo Disk, follow these steps:

Once you are in the Savannah Rest Area 1, you will have to leave the entrance and go to the small pool of water to your left.

You will see patches of land, but Sobble will not spawn on these mounds. You will have to wait for them to spawn in the watery areas.

After reaching this place, you will have to save your game. This way, you will not lose any resources you use to make the sandwich in case you do not get the Shiny Sobble in the 30 minutes that you get after making a Shiny Power sandwich.

After that, you will have to set up a Picnic and make a Water-type sandwich for Shiny Sobble.

You will need the following ingredients for that:

1 Cucumber

1 Salty Herba Mystica

1 Spicy Herba Mystica

Using this Sandwich, you can hunt for Shiny Sobble in this region of the Terarium.

Once you make the sandwich, pack up your Picnic and wait for the Sobble to spawn. It might be hard to get 15 spawns every time, but you will get there eventually. Even if you do not get 15 spawns, it does not matter. This only helps to make your shiny hunt a tad bit faster in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

If you do not have a Shiny Sobble spawn in the first attempt, you will have to perform a few Picnic Resets by setting up a Picnic and quickly packing it up to reset the Pokemon spawns in your vicinity.

How to get Shiny Inteleon in Indigo Disk | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Shiny Inteleon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Sobble evolves into Drizzle at level 16. This monster evolves into Inteleon at level 35. To get Shiny Inteleon in the Indigo Disk DLC of Scarlet and Violet, you will first have to catch a Shiny Sobble and then evolve this beast into a Shiny Inteleon.