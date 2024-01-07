How to get Shiny Treecko in Indigo Disk | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Shiny Treecko in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC is one of the more sought-after shiny Pocket Monsters. This is solely because of how brilliant Shiny Sceptile looks in the Scarlet and Violet. The dull green body gets replaced by a gorgeous teal recolor. Finding shiny Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet is not that difficult, but it can be frustrating if you do not know what you are doing or where you should be looking.

In this article, we will walk you through everything you need to know to easily get a Shiny Treecko in the Indigo Disk DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, including where to find and how to catch it.

Shiny Treecko location in Indigo Disk | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Shiny Treecko can be found in this location (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This particular shiny hunt method will be easy to start off if you first make your way to Canyon Plaza. Once you reach this place, you will have to go slightly southwest on the map till you see an area as shown in the picture above.

It will be very helpful if you have non-stop flight unlocked in your run of the Indigo Disk DLC. This is because you will have to fly to the edge of the cliff from the Canyon Plaza. And this is the best place to do the Shiny Treecko exploit in Scarlet and Violet.

This shiny exploit for Treecko will work irrespective of whether you have an outbreak for the Pokemon or not. So, you will get a Shiny Treecko in your box for sure. You will even be able to complete the living Shiny Treecko family in Scarlet and Violet using this method.

How to find Shiny Treecko without fail in Indigo Disk | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Fly in this direction till you reach the end of the cliff (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Before you start using this exploit for Shiny Treecko, you will need to unlock the starter critters in the Indigo Disk DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet using 3,000 Blueberry Points (BP).

That said, you will have to fly over to the location shown in the picture above. Once you reach it, save your game. This way, you can restart from this point and not lose any resources you use to make the Shiny Power Sandwich.

After that, you will have to set up a Picnic and make a Grass-type sandwich. You will need the following ingredients for that:

1 Lettuce

1 Salty Herba Mystica

1 Sour Herba Mystica

Using this Sandwich, you will be able to hunt for Shiny Treecko in this region of the Terarium. This Grass-type Sandwich will ensure that you get isolated Treecko spawns in your vicinity so that you get a full cluster of 15 Treecko at a time.

Once you have the Grass-type Sandwich, you will have to wait for the Treecko to spawn. The regular version may be hard to spot, but you will be able to see the shiny one pretty easily.

Treecko and Shiny Treecko (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While the normal variant of this monster may blend with the grass around you, Shiny Treecko is teal in color, and you won’t have any issue spotting it once it spawns.

Shiny Treecko may not spawn immediately for you. If that happens, set up your Picnic and pack it up to perform a Picnic Reset. This will reset the spawns of all Pokemon in your vicinity. In this way, you will be able to do more checks and increase your odds of getting a Shiny Treecko in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.