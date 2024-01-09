How to get Shiny Spritzee and Shiny Aromatisse in Pokemon GO?

With Dazzling Dream set to arrive, Pokemon GO players may get lucky and catch Shiny Spritzee, which evolves into Shiny Aromatisse. The event will kick off at 10 am local time on January 13 and conclude at 8 pm local time on January 16, 2023. Spritzee debuted in Luminous Legends X Part 1 in 2021 and has become a highly sought-after creature since then. The Fairy-type Pokemon is one of the major highlights of the event, but Shiny Cutiefly and Shiny Rimombee take the spotlight.

Spritzee and Aromatisse's shiny form has previously been available. However, they arrive as rare Pokemon during Dazzling Dream, and players will need luck to get them. That said, we will look at how to find and evolve Shiny Spritzee.

Pokemon GO: Shiny Spritzee and Shiny Aromatisse guide

Spritzee as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Pokemon GO Dazzling Dream features Spritzee in wild encounters, Eggs, and Field Research Tasks. You get its Shiny form the same way you obtain its regular. However, you cannot readily encounter the former.

Indeed, you can also get a Shiny Aromatisse during the event, but you must find a Shiny Spritzee first.

Wild encounters

Spritzee is known as the Perfume Pokemon that can be found in wild encounters. Its Shiny variant is also available in the wild. The game has lure items called Lure Modules and Incense. By activating these resources, you can attract them to your location.

You can attach a Lure Module to a PokeStop and use Incense on your avatar. The best way to attract more Pocket Monsters is to walk around the Lure Module. But ensure you have activated the Incense as well to get better outcomes.

Pokemon Eggs

You can hatch 7 KM Pokemon Eggs during the Dazzling Dream to encounter Spritzee. This method is also applicable to finding its Shiny counterpart. However, this will not yield a guaranteed Pokemon GO encounter.

Field Research Task

Completing the Field Research Task is the last option to get a Shiny Spritzee. This form can further evolve into Shiny Aromatisse. However, you need to find the Perfume Pokemon first.

How to evolve Shiny Spritzee into Shiny Aromatisse in Pokemon GO

Collect Candies and give it to a Pokemon to trigger evolution (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO players can evolve Shiny Spritzee into Shiny Aromatisse by feeding 50 Candy to the former. Note that you must use Incense before the process. Then, you can trigger the evolution.

