How to get Sigilyph in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO's roster of obtainable creatures is massive, but some are more difficult to capture than others. Some of the trickiest catches tend to be region-locked species that can only be caught in specific parts of the world and are otherwise inaccessible. Fortunately, the region-locked monster, Sigilyph, can currently be obtained outside its home region for a limited time.

Traditionally, this Psychic/Flying-type creature in Pokemon GO is restricted to spawning in the wild in Egypt, Israel, and Greece. The lone exception is during events where regional Pocket Monsters are temporarily made available elsewhere, and it just so happens that multiple opportunities have presented themselves in August 2023.

If Pokemon GO players are serious about catching Sigilyph, they may need to prepare to make some considerable preparations for a big-time event.

How to catch Sigilyph in Pokemon GO in August 2023

Sigilyph can be caught during Pokemon GO Fest 2023's real-world events (Image via Niantic)

If Pokemon GO fans are hoping to catch Sigilyph without traveling to its usual regions, they may still need to do some traveling. Specifically, GO Fest 2023 has made the creature an obtainable wild spawn during its in-person events in Osaka, London, and New York City.

Osaka and London's portion of Pokemon GO Fest 2023 will take place from August 4 to August 6, which may be late notice for some trainers when it comes to making plans. Fortunately, Sigilyph will also be available in the New York City leg of the event running from August 18 to August 20.

Unfortunately, these real-world events will be the lone locations where players can catch Sigilyph outside of Egypt/Greece/Israel for the moment. Fans participating in the global portion of GO Fest 2023 won't be able to find Sigilyph outside of its native regions, even if they've purchased a ticket for the event.

It's something of a disappointment to say, but trainers will need to either seek out Sigilyph in its home regions during one of GO Fest 2023's real-world events or trade for it with another player who has one already.

Furthermore, it's important to note that if players do travel to Pokemon GO Fest's city celebrations, they won't have to worry about the event's time-based habitats. Sigilyph will be available as a wild spawn throughout all three days of each real-world portion of GO Fest.

Here's how to catch Sigilyph during GO Fest 2023:

Once you've made your way to Osaka/London/New York and GO Fest has begun, it's time to hunt. Roam your locale as much as possible and keep moving to refresh wild spawns on your screen frequently. If you have any incense or lure modules available, it's best to use them and keep them active as much as possible. These will increase wild spawns, and more encounters mean more chances to find Sigilyph. Don't give up! GO Fest 2023 will run for three days at all of its real-world locations. As long as you're diligent and keep searching, Sigilyph is bound to pop up eventually.

Unfortunately, if players can't travel for GO Fest in August 2023, they may have to wait for another opportunity to catch Sigilyph when its region locks are lifted. The alternatives are to travel to Egypt/Greece/Israel to acquire it as a wild spawn or trade with another trainer who is willing to give a Sigilyph up.