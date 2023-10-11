How to get Smoliv, Doliv, and Arboliva in Pokemon GO

The upcoming Harvest Festival in Pokemon GO is bringing three new creatures to the beloved mobile title. These creatures are the newest Grass-types to come to the franchise—Smoliv, Doliv, and Arboliva. While these monsters will spawn much more frequently during the event, many players will want to know how they can expect to find them once the event comes to a close.

While there is no way you can directly make a certain species of monster appear, there are many different tactics you can use to tilt the odds in your favor. Here's what you should know about these new monsters.

How to get Smoliv in Pokemon GO

Official artwork for Pokemon GO featuring Smoliv (Image via Niantic)

Smoliv is the base form of this family of monsters, which makes it the easiest to obtain. This creature will still sport a higher spawn chance throughout the upcoming Harvest Festival, but it can also be found in the wild once it concludes. Since it is a Grass and Normal-type, you should hunt for one in sunny weather because creatures of this element receive a boosted spawn rate in these conditions.

Smoliv will also not be available in its shiny form during its initial debut. However, given that it is a member of a three-stage evolution, it may have a Community Day at some point in the distant future. This will bring its shiny form to the game and a new move for its final form as well.

How to get Dolliv in Pokemon GO

Dolliv as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Dolliv is the middle stage of this evolution family and, as such, will not be seen as often as Smoliv or Arboliva. The odds of one appearing in the wild are incredibly small but not 0%. Since it is a Grass and Normal-type, it has the best chance of making an appearance in sunny weather.

The more consistent way to obtain a Dolliv is to evolve one from a Smoliv. Thankfully, this should not be hard to do since it evolves with just 25 Smoliv candies, which are easy to acquire with Pinap Berries. Once again, this creature's shiny form is not available on live servers yet.

How to get Arboliva in Pokemon GO

Arboliva as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The final stage of this evolutionary family, Arboliva is going to be one of the hardest members of the family to get. Since it is a fully evolved creature, it will almost never appear in the wild in Pokemon GO. This means you will either need to evolve one or wait until the monster appears as a future Raid Boss.

In order to fully evolve a Smoliv into Arboliva, you need to collect a total of 125 Smoliv candies. The jump from 25 to 100 between Dolliv and Arboliva can seem daunting, but it should be relatively easy to collect during the Harvest Festival event. There is also the chance that this monster may appear as a Raid Boss at a later date.