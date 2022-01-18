How to get a Sun Stone in Pokemon GO in 2022

Sun Stones are certainly hard to find in Pokemon GO.

Like in the main series games, certain items are needed for evolution, one of which is the Sun Stone. These items are very hard to discover, but with the right knowledge, trainers can acquire them easily.

How can trainers evolve Pokemon like Gloom and Helioptile?

There is one main method to getting a Sun Stone, or any of the evolutionary items for that matter: spinning PokeStops. Every time a player spins a PokeStop, there is a chance that an evolutionary item is dropped.

Using this method, though, is more difficult than finding Ralts in Route 103 of Hoenn. There is a 1% chance that an evolutionary item will be dropped.

If that sounds like overwhelming odds, don’t worry, there is one trick trainers can use to raise their chances of getting at least one of the evolutionary items. If one can keep their PokeStope spinning streak for a full week, they are guaranteed to get an evolutionary item on the seventh day.

Of course, this doesn’t guarantee that it will be the Sun Stone, but it’s still much more reliable. The full list of evolutionary items in the game are as follows:

Dragon Scale

King’s Rock

Metal Coat

Sun Stone

Upgrade

Sinnoh Stone

Unova Stone

Helioptile will need a Sun Stone to evolve when it is released (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Fortunately, there are other events where players can definitely get specific evolutionary items. For example, during last year’s Duskull Community Day, trainers were able to get a Sinnoh Stone so they could evolve Dusclops into Dusknoir.

There are four Pokemon that need the Sun Stone to evolve. They are as follows:

Gloom into Bellossom

Sunkern into Sunflora

Cottonee into Whimsicott

Petlil into Liligant

It is also confirmed that, upon release, Helioptile will need a Sun Stone to evolve into Helioisk. A Sun Stone was necessary for this evolution in the main series games, and the mechanic will make its debut during the Power Plant event on February 1, 2022

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul