How to get Tapu Lele in Pokemon GO, and can it be Shiny

The Legendary Tapu Lele will return to Pokemon GO 5-star raids in March 2024, and with it, the concern of whether it can be caught in its Shiny form. The World of Wonders season, which started on March 1, 2024, and will run till June 1, 2024, announced the arrival of many potent entities. That said, one of the powerhouses you can get your hands on is the Land Spirit Pokemon, a guardian deity of Akala Island. Names of other deities are Tapu Fini, Tapu Koko, and Tapu Bulu.

The good news is that the raid battle will feature Tapu Lele, but will it be possible to come across its Shiny variant, and if so, how will you get them both? Read this article to know everything.

How to get Tapu Lele in Pokemon GO?

Tapu Lele in raids (Image via TPC)

Tapu Lele, a Generation 4 Pocket Monster in Pokemon GO, first appeared in the Sun and Moon. It debuted in the mobile game through the Lush Jungle event, and since then, many have wondered how they could add it to the Pokedex.

Tapu Lele will come back as a 5-star Raid Boss at 10 am local time on March 21, 2024. You will be given two weeks to collect this Legendary since its raids will conclude at 10 am local time on April 4, 2024. Also, it is worth noting that captured Tapu Lele will have known the Charged Attack Nature Madness during the period.

Whenever a monster appears in raids, you should always look for its weaknesses. Having said that, Tapu Lele is a dual Psychic and Fairy-type Pokemon that is vulnerable to Ghost, Poison, and Steel-type moves. Thus, your counters should know these attacks to defeat the boss.

The more Pokemon GO Tapu Lele raids you can beat, the more encounters you can receive. Therefore, a team’s main priority should be to win as many raids as possible. Refrain from attacking this Psychic-type Legendary solo, as the minimum number of trainers needed to win this Pokemon GO raid is three. You can gather more teammates to beat this challenge easily.

How to get Shiny Tapu Lele in Pokemon GO

Shiny Tapu Lele in the game (Image via TPC)

You should note that Shiny Tapu Lele is already available in Pokemon GO. The 5-star raid battles happening during the first month of the new season will feature it again. However, the chances of encountering it after conquering the raid are one in 20.