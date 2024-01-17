How to get Therian Tornadus, Therian Thundurus, and Therian Landorus in Pokemon GO, and can they be shiny?

Therian Tornadus, Therian Thundurus, and Therian Landorus are returning to Pokemon GO 5-star raids in January 2024, and many trainers might be wondering how to get them. The Therian forms of the Forces of Nature group were released in Niantic's mobile game in 2021. Being Legendary Pokemon, they are coveted collection items and forces to be reckoned with in battle.
This article will discuss how you can get your hands on Therian Tornadus, Therian Thundurus, and Therian Landorus in Pokemon GO and whether it is possible to get their shiny forms.
How to get Shiny Therian Tornadus, Shiny Therian Thundurus, and Shiny Therian Landorus in Pokemon GO
At the outset, you must know that Shiny Therian Tornadus, Shiny Therian Thundurus, and Shiny Therian Landorus are available in Niantic's mobile game. There are two ways to get them.
The first is by defeating the critters in 5-star raids and hoping the bonus encounter is a shiny one. In this case, the catch is guaranteed, as long as you don't stray too far away from the Gym where the raid took place.
Alternatively, you may also catch Shiny Therian Tornadus, Shiny Therian Thundurus, and Shiny Therian Landorus as GO Battle League rewards after reaching level 20. This catch is also guaranteed since you can't play another set of battles before successfully catching the critter.
How to defeat Therian Forme Tornadus raids in Pokemon GO
Fast Attacks
- Astonish
- Gust
Charged Attacks
- Focus Blast
- Heat Wave
- Hurricane
- Psychic
- Bleakwind Storm [Needs an Elite Charged TM]
Raid Stats
- Attack: 238
- Defense: 189
- Raid boss Stamina: 15,000
- Raid boss CP: 44,256 CP
- Weaknesses: Rock, Electric, and Ice
Best Ice-type counters to Therian Tornadus
- Kyurem with Dragon Breath and Glaciate
- Regice with Frost Breath and Blizzard
- Baxcalibur with Ice Fang and Avalanche
- Shadow Mamoswine with Mud Slap and Avalanche
Best Rock-type counters to Therian Tornadus
- Mega Diancie with Rock Throw and Rock Slide
- Shadow Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide
- Shadow or regular Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker
- Shadow or Mega Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge
Best Electric-type counters to Therian Tornadus
- Shadow or regular Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge
- Zekrom with Charge Beam and Fusion Bolt
- Shadow or regular Electrivire with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge
- Shadow or regular Zapdos with Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt
Therian Tornadus caught between January 10 and 17, will know a new Charged Attack. Check out if Bleakwind Storm is any good in Pokemon GO.
How to defeat Therian Forme Thundurus raids in Pokemon GO
Fast Attacks
- Bite
- Volt Switch
Charged Attacks
- Focus Blast
- Sludge Wave
- Thunder
- Thunderbolt
- Wildbolt Storm [Needs an Elite Charged TM]
Raid Stats
- Attack: 295
- Defense: 161
- Raid boss Stamina: 15,000
- Raid boss CP: 50,369 CP
- Weaknesses: Rock and Ice
Best Ice-type counters to Therian Thundurus
- Kyurem with Dragon Breath and Glaciate
- Regice with Frost Breath and Blizzard
- Baxcalibur with Ice Fang and Avalanche
- Shadow Mamoswine with Mud Slap and Avalanche
Best Rock-type counters to Therian Thundurus
- Mega Diancie with Rock Throw and Rock Slide
- Shadow Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide
- Shadow or regular Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker
- Shadow or Mega Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge
Therian Thundurus caught between January 17 and 24, will know a new Charged Attack. Check out if Wildbolt Storm is any good in Pokemon GO.
How to defeat Therian Forme Landorus raids in Pokemon GO
Fast Attacks
- Mud Shot
- Extrasensory
Charged Attacks
- Bulldoze
- Earthquake
- Superpower
- Stone Edge
- Sandsear Storm [Needs an Elite Charged TM]
Raid Stats
- Attack: 289
- Defense: 179
- Raid boss Stamina: 15,000
- Raid boss CP: 51,858 CP
- Weaknesses: Water and Ice
Best Ice-type counters to Therian Landorus
- Kyurem with Dragon Breath and Glaciate
- Regice with Frost Breath and Blizzard
- Baxcalibur with Ice Fang and Avalanche
- Shadow Mamoswine with Mud Slap and Avalanche
Best Water-type counters to Therian Landorus
- Primal or regular Kyogre with Water Fall and Origin Pulse
- Mega or Shadow Swampert with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon
- Shadow Kingler with Bubble and Crabhammer
- Greninja with Water Shuriken and Hydro Cannon
Therian Landorus, caught between January 24 and 31, will know a new Charged Attack. Check out if Sandsear Storm is any good in Pokemon GO.
Tips and tricks to defeat Therian Tornadus, Therian Thundurus, and Therian Landorus in Pokemon GO
Each team member must be maxed out using Pokemon GO Candy XL for any chance of taking down the raid boss before the timer runs out if you are going in with the minimum required number of trainers.
Additionally, try dodging some Charged Attacks to reduce incoming damage. You should also carry enough Max Revives so you don't waste precious time reviving and healing your team members. Being a part of the same Party will also give you and your partners an additional damage boost, which can be helpful in taking down this raid boss.