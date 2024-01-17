How to get Therian Tornadus, Therian Thundurus, and Therian Landorus in Pokemon GO, and can they be shiny?

Therian Tornadus, Therian Thundurus, and Therian Landorus are returning to Pokemon GO 5-star raids in January 2024, and many trainers might be wondering how to get them. The Therian forms of the Forces of Nature group were released in Niantic's mobile game in 2021. Being Legendary Pokemon, they are coveted collection items and forces to be reckoned with in battle.

This article will discuss how you can get your hands on Therian Tornadus, Therian Thundurus, and Therian Landorus in Pokemon GO and whether it is possible to get their shiny forms.

How to get Shiny Therian Tornadus, Shiny Therian Thundurus, and Shiny Therian Landorus in Pokemon GO

At the outset, you must know that Shiny Therian Tornadus, Shiny Therian Thundurus, and Shiny Therian Landorus are available in Niantic's mobile game. There are two ways to get them.

The first is by defeating the critters in 5-star raids and hoping the bonus encounter is a shiny one. In this case, the catch is guaranteed, as long as you don't stray too far away from the Gym where the raid took place.

Alternatively, you may also catch Shiny Therian Tornadus, Shiny Therian Thundurus, and Shiny Therian Landorus as GO Battle League rewards after reaching level 20. This catch is also guaranteed since you can't play another set of battles before successfully catching the critter.

How to defeat Therian Forme Tornadus raids in Pokemon GO

Therian Thundurus in the Pokemon anime (Image via TPC)

Fast Attacks

Astonish

Gust

Charged Attacks

Focus Blast

Heat Wave

Hurricane

Psychic

Bleakwind Storm [Needs an Elite Charged TM]

Raid Stats

Attack: 238

Defense: 189

Raid boss Stamina: 15,000

Raid boss CP: 44,256 CP

Weaknesses: Rock, Electric, and Ice

Best Ice-type counters to Therian Tornadus

Kyurem with Dragon Breath and Glaciate

Regice with Frost Breath and Blizzard

Baxcalibur with Ice Fang and Avalanche

Shadow Mamoswine with Mud Slap and Avalanche

Best Rock-type counters to Therian Tornadus

Mega Diancie with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Shadow Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide

Shadow or regular Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker

Shadow or Mega Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge

Best Electric-type counters to Therian Tornadus

Shadow or regular Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Zekrom with Charge Beam and Fusion Bolt

Shadow or regular Electrivire with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Shadow or regular Zapdos with Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt

Therian Tornadus caught between January 10 and 17, will know a new Charged Attack. Check out if Bleakwind Storm is any good in Pokemon GO.

How to defeat Therian Forme Thundurus raids in Pokemon GO

Therian Thundurus in the Pokemon anime (Image via TPC)

Fast Attacks

Bite

Volt Switch

Charged Attacks

Focus Blast

Sludge Wave

Thunder

Thunderbolt

Wildbolt Storm [Needs an Elite Charged TM]

Raid Stats

Attack: 295

Defense: 161

Raid boss Stamina: 15,000

Raid boss CP: 50,369 CP

Weaknesses: Rock and Ice

Best Ice-type counters to Therian Thundurus

Kyurem with Dragon Breath and Glaciate

Regice with Frost Breath and Blizzard

Baxcalibur with Ice Fang and Avalanche

Shadow Mamoswine with Mud Slap and Avalanche

Best Rock-type counters to Therian Thundurus

Mega Diancie with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Shadow Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide

Shadow or regular Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker

Shadow or Mega Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge

Therian Thundurus caught between January 17 and 24, will know a new Charged Attack. Check out if Wildbolt Storm is any good in Pokemon GO.

How to defeat Therian Forme Landorus raids in Pokemon GO

Therian Landorus in the Pokemon anime (Image via TPC)

Fast Attacks

Mud Shot

Extrasensory

Charged Attacks

Bulldoze

Earthquake

Superpower

Stone Edge

Sandsear Storm [Needs an Elite Charged TM]

Raid Stats

Attack: 289

Defense: 179

Raid boss Stamina: 15,000

Raid boss CP: 51,858 CP

Weaknesses: Water and Ice

Best Ice-type counters to Therian Landorus

Kyurem with Dragon Breath and Glaciate

Regice with Frost Breath and Blizzard

Baxcalibur with Ice Fang and Avalanche

Shadow Mamoswine with Mud Slap and Avalanche

Best Water-type counters to Therian Landorus

Primal or regular Kyogre with Water Fall and Origin Pulse

Mega or Shadow Swampert with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Shadow Kingler with Bubble and Crabhammer

Greninja with Water Shuriken and Hydro Cannon

Therian Landorus, caught between January 24 and 31, will know a new Charged Attack. Check out if Sandsear Storm is any good in Pokemon GO.

Tips and tricks to defeat Therian Tornadus, Therian Thundurus, and Therian Landorus in Pokemon GO

Each team member must be maxed out using Pokemon GO Candy XL for any chance of taking down the raid boss before the timer runs out if you are going in with the minimum required number of trainers.

Additionally, try dodging some Charged Attacks to reduce incoming damage. You should also carry enough Max Revives so you don't waste precious time reviving and healing your team members. Being a part of the same Party will also give you and your partners an additional damage boost, which can be helpful in taking down this raid boss.