How to get Tranquill in Pokemon GO (March 2022)

With well over 800 Pokemon for players to collect in Pokemon GO, there are going to be a select few that many players may miss. Many players may find themselves stumped when looking for a specific Pokemon to fill in that one empty page in their journey to fill the Pokedex. Enter Pokemon #520, Tranquill.

Tranquill is not a Pokemon many players keep in consideration due to its evolved form, Unfezant, being completely outshined by other Flying-type Pokemon. Pokemon like Staraptor or Mega Pidgeot fill the same role that Unfenzant would as well as having the same type.

Many players may be unaware of the best way to find Tranquill. Whether that is to evolve it into Unfezant for battle or simply have it to fill the Pokedex, many players will need to find Tranquill at some point in their journey. But how can players find this Pokemon and is there an easy way to do so?

Pokemon GO: The Hunt for Tranquill

Ash's Tranquill as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The hunt for Tranquill begins by waiting for the best weather conditions. Weather plays a huge role in which Pokemon will spawn in Pokemon GO. Different conditions provide different boosts for certain types of Pokemon to spawn. Players looking for Tranquill should wait for a windy day.

Another useful tip for finding Tranquill is to seek out its pre-evolved form, Pidove. In Pokemon GO, it is typically easier for players to find Pokemon that have not evolved compared to the ones that have. Many players may already have Pidove in their collections due to how common it is but may have just not evolved it.

To evolve Pidove into Tranquill, 25 Pidove candies are required. With each catch netting the player three candies without items and assuming that the player is transferring duplicates, the player will need to catch 7 Pidove. This number is significantly reduced if the player chooses to use Pinap Berries, which double the candies.

Another great way to increase the player's chances of finding Tranquill or Pidove in Pokemon GO is by using the game's various spawn rate boosting items. The Incense can be found from Pokestops or bought at the in-game store. This item works by attaching to the player to increase the spawn rate around them.

Lure Modules are another commonly used item in the game to increase spawn rates. Rather than connecting to the player like Incense, Lure Modules work by attaching to Pokestops and Gyms. Once connected, the spawn rate around these points is increased for the player as well as every player nearby.

Players looking for Tranquill in Pokemon GO will have a much easier time evolving one from Pidove. Finding a Pidove shouldn't be too hard for most players, as small bird Pokemon are some of the most common in the game. Players are going to need 25 Pidove candy to evolve their Pidove into Tranquill.

Edited by Danyal Arabi