How to get an Upgrade in Pokemon GO in July 2021

Pokemon GO players that long to evolve their Porygon are wondering how to obtain the Upgrade item in the mobile game.

Porygon is an odd-looking Normal-type Pokemon that can evolve into Porygon2 and ultimately, Porygon-Z. Of course, unlike most Pocket Monsters in Pokemon GO, Porygon requires a special item in order to evolve.

This article explores how to get the Upgrade item in Pokemon GO to evolve Porygon.

The flow of time has been disrupted! Dialga is appearing in five-star raids, and Pokémon from various eras are appearing more often as part of the Ultra Unlock Part 1: Time event! https://t.co/wG8OzlgzRb pic.twitter.com/RXjTci4irO — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) July 23, 2021

Related: How to get a Sinnoh Stone in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO players can get the Upgrade item by completing the current Ultra Unlock Timed Research tasks

The good news for Pokemon GO trainers that are desperate to get an Upgrade is that the item is currently a reward for completing one of the Ultra Unlock Timed Research tasks.

Not surprisingly, the task that needs to be completed in order to receive the Upgrade item is to catch seven Porygon. There's really no need for players to be daunted by this task, because during the special Ultra Unlock event, Porygon will be spawning more frequently in the wild.

From July 23rd till August 6th, Porygon will pop up more often on players' screens. However, the Timed Research task needs to be completed by August 3rd at 8:00 p.m. local time in order to receive the Upgrade item.

The only other way, apart from completing this limited time task, to get an Upgrade in Pokemon GO is to luck out and obtain it from spinning a Gym or Pokestop. This method is not very reliable, as the odds of receiving an evolution item like the Upgrade is around 1%.

Once a Pokemon GO player gets an Upgrade item, they will just need fifty Porygon species candy to evolve the Pocket Monster into Porygon2. Trainers' best bet is to complete the Ultra Unlock Timed Research task that rewards them with an Upgrade before the task expires on August 3rd.

Trainers, we’re excited to announce that Eevee will be featured during a special two-day #PokemonGOCommunityDay event in August! https://t.co/Nr0P5XVh03 pic.twitter.com/kaYiP3jz93 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) July 22, 2021

Also read: Pokemon GO: How to benefit the most from Eevee Community Day

Edited by Gautham Balaji