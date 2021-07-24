Pokemon GO: Where to find Voltorb and the best moveset for it

Pokemon GO players who are trying to complete the Ultra Unlock Timed Research are curious on where they can find the elusive Electric-type, Voltorb.

Additionally, since players are required to catch five Voltorbs to complete a task in the Ultra Unlock Timed Research, it's useful for them to know the Pokemon's best moveset as well.

This article explains where to find Voltorb in Pokemon GO, and the best moveset for this Pocket Monster.

The flow of time has been disrupted! Dialga is appearing in five-star raids, and Pokémon from various eras are appearing more often as part of the Ultra Unlock Part 1: Time event! https://t.co/wG8OzlgzRb pic.twitter.com/RXjTci4irO — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) July 23, 2021

Related: Pokemon GO: Ultra Unlock timed research tasks and rewards

Voltorb appears more often around certain places during particular weather in Pokemon GO

Voltorb is an Electric-type Pokemon and therefore is boosted by a particular weather pattern in Pokemon GO. During Rainy weather, the odds of this Pokemon spawning increase drastically.

Additionally, Electric-types have been noted to spawn more abundantly around certain locations. Players who look for Voltorb around industrial areas, college campuses, and commercial shopping buildings are more likely to find this Pokemon.

Players need to capture five Voltorbs in order to complete a particular task included in the Ultra Unlock Timed Research. Thankfully, Voltorb is not super rare in Pokemon GO and trainers should have no problem completing the task with plenty of time to spare.

Pokemon GO gamers have until Tuesday, August 3rd at 8:00 p.m. local time to complete the special Timed Research.

Best moveset for Voltorb in Pokemon GO

Since players will have to obtain multiple Voltorbs in Pokemon GO, they may as well know which ones have the best possible moveset. Having this information can help a POGO trainer when they decide which Voltorbs they should keep.

Voltorb's best moveset in Pokemon GO is the quick-move Spark paired with the charged-move, Thunderbolt. Of course, once a player racks up enough species candy to evolve their Voltorb into Electrode, they'll want the Pokemon to know the charged-move, Discharge.

Looking around the specific locations that Voltorb is notorious for spawning in, especially in Rainy weather, will give Pokemon GO trainers the best odds of encountering Voltorb.

Trainers, we’re excited to announce that Eevee will be featured during a special two-day #PokemonGOCommunityDay event in August! https://t.co/Nr0P5XVh03 pic.twitter.com/kaYiP3jz93 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) July 22, 2021

Also, read: Pokemon GO: Evolving Eevee into each of its evolutions

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul