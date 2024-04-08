How to get Wailord in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Wailord is one of the rare Pokemon in Pokemon GO, made even rarer because of its shiny form. Players often speculate how to obtain this rare critter and add it to their collection. Right now, the Sizeable Surprises event by Niantic offers several opportunities to acquire the Pokemon by catching and evolving Wailmer. However, is that the only way?

Unfortunately, like Magikarp, Wailmer also requires a staggering 400 Candies to evolve into Wailord. However, Niantic has yet to feature Wailord in GO events, indicating there is only one way to acquire the Pokemon. Here is how.

Are there more ways to get Wailord in Pokemon GO?

Wailord has a bright blue color (Image via TPC)

Wailord is a Water-type Pokemon with a Stamina stat of 347. It is weak to Fire and Electric-type Pokemon. According to the Pokemon GO Wiki, Wailord has never been featured in Wild Encounters, Eggs, Raids, Research Tasks, and Collection Challenges, indicating you can only obtain it through evolution.

Pokemon trading is also an option, although not a reliable one. Thus, you must rely on capturing as many Wailers as possible to get a good IV monster and Pokemon Candies for evolution.

How to get Wailmer in Pokemon GO

There are several ways to obtain Wailmer in Niantic’s mobile title. You can catch it from the Wild, beat Raids, hatch Pokemon Eggs, fight Team GO Rocket Grunts, complete Collection Challenges, and finish Research tasks.

When Wailmer is in the Wild, you can use Lure Modules and Incense to lure it. If the pocket monster appears in Raid Battles, you can secure wins, and so on. This is why a Wailord is rare and extremely grueling to acquire.

How can you evolve Wailmer into Wailord?

You can evolve Wailmer into Wailord using 400 Pokemon Candies in Pokemon GO. This evolution is one of the hardest; thus, you need to first collect a ton of candy.

How to evolve Shiny Wailmer into Shiny Wailord?

Shiny Wailmer can be evolved into Shiny Wailord by feeding the former 400 Candies. If you're lucky, you can get them.

Sizeable Surprises official art cover (Niantic)

The Sizeable Surprises event introduced by Shiny Wailmer and Shiny Wailord starts at 10 am local time on April 4, 2024, and will end at 8 pm local time on April 7, 2024.