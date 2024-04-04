Pokemon GO Sizeable Surprises: Schedule, event bonuses, Collection Challenges, and more

Pokemon GO Sizeable Surprises is the first event of April 2024. The event allows trainers to have an increased chance of coming across XXS and XXL Pokemon in-game. There are a couple of Collection Challenges too that they can complete to get their hands on berries and XP.
The Raid Bosses during the event will see two regional exclusives in Pokemon GO being featured in raids. We have gathered the available information regarding Sizeable Surprises in the article below.
Pokemon GO Sizeable Surprises schedule
The event runs from Thursday, April 4, 2024, at 10 am local time to Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at 8 pm local time.
Pokemon GO Sizeable Surprises raid bosses and wild encounters
The raid bosses during the event are as follows:
One-Star Raids
- Foongus [shiny encounter possible]
- Klink [shiny encounter possible]
- Espurr [shiny encounter possible]
- Tadbulb [shiny encounter possible]
Three-Star Raids
- Alolan Exeggutor [shiny encounter possible]
- Galarian Weezing [shiny encounter possible]
- Gyarados [shiny encounter possible]
- Snorlax [shiny encounter possible]
Five-Star Raids
- Celesteela (Southern Hemisphere) [shiny encounter possible]
- Kartana (Northern Hemisphere) [shiny encounter possible]
Mega Raids
- Mega Charizard X [shiny encounter possible]
Pokemon GO Sizeable Surprises Collection Challenges and Field Research encounters
Sizeable Surprises Collection Challenges are available to trainers for free. Field Research encounters during the event include a variety of pocket monster encounters like Wimpod, Wailmer, Snorlax, and Cutiefly.
The PokeStop Showcase schedule has also been updated with trainers being able to add event-themed Pokemon.
