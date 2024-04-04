Pokemon GO Sizeable Surprises Collection Challenges provide trainers with two separate challenges to complete before the event is over. The tasks involve catching the likes of Wimpod, Cutiefly, Wailmer, and Snorlax. Completion will reward XP, berries, and Pocket Monster encounters.

Sizeable Surprises in April 2024 in Pokemon GO. It runs from Thursday, April 4, 2024, at 10 am local time to Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at 8 pm local time. Trainers have the chance to encounter more XXS and XXL Pokemon as wild spawns.

Pokemon GO Sizeable Surprises Collection Challenge tasks and rewards: How to complete

Sizeable Surprises (Image via Niantic)

The Sizeable Surprises Collection Challenge tasks and rewards are as follows:

Tiny Treasures Collection Challenge

Get Wimpod (wild spawn encounter available)

Get Joltik (wild spawn encounter available)

Get Diglett (wild spawn encounter available)

Get Cutiefly (wild spawn encounter available)

Get Tynamo (wild spawn encounter available)

Rewards: 3000 XP, 10x Razz Berry, Wimpod encounter

Giant Gems Collection Challenge

Get Wailmer (wild spawn encounter available)

Get Mantine (wild spawn encounter available)

Get Cetoddle (wild spawn encounter available)

Get Onix (lucky wild spawn encounter available)

Get Snorlax (lucky wild spawn encounter available)

Rewards: 3000 XP, 10x Pinap Berry, Wailmer encounter

Pokemon GO Sizeable Surprises Field Research tasks and rewards

Having completed the Sizeable Surprises Collection Challenges, trainers can then look to complete the following Field Research tasks for their possible rewards:

Catch 3 Wimpod - Wimpod encounter (shiny variant available)

- Wimpod encounter (shiny variant available) Catch 3 Wailmer - Wailmer encounter (shiny variant available)

- Wailmer encounter (shiny variant available) Catch 5 Pokemon - Tynamo encounter or Cutiefly encounter (shiny variant available)

- Tynamo encounter or Cutiefly encounter (shiny variant available) Catch 20 Pokemon - Onix encounter (shiny variant available) or Snorlax encounter (shiny variant available)

- Onix encounter (shiny variant available) or Snorlax encounter (shiny variant available) Win a raid - 1x Rare Candy

