How to get Wooloo in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

A new month brings a fresh wave of content to Pokemon GO. Players are eagerly anticipating the launch of the latest content season, titled Max Out. To ring in the new season, Niantic is kicking things off with the new event, GO All Out, set to showcase a variety of creatures from the Galar region. This will include Wooloo, one of the first Pokemon that players encounter when beginning their journey in Galar. Understandably, some long-time fans may even have a fondness for this lovable sheep-like Pocket Monster.

While numerous players wish to add one to their collection for competitive purposes, some collectors might be curious about the availability of its shiny variant. Interestingly, although it is currently not available in the game as of writing, trainers may be able to find one shortly, when the GO All Out event goes live.

When is Shiny Wooloo coming to Pokemon GO?

Shiny Wooloo will be available on September 3rd (Image via Niantic)

Check out the dates for upcoming season's Pokemon GO Community Day

As mentioned previously, Shiny Wooloo will debut in Pokemon GO once the GO All Out event begins. This means players can catch Shiny Wooloo starting on September 3rd, and it will be available for the rest of the game's life. However, the event will not feature an increased likelihood of Shiny Wooloo spawning, which means trainers may need to do a bit of grinding if they find themselves unlucky.

Trending

There is no way to directly boost a creature's shiny chance. However, by increasing the general spawn rate in a given area with items such as Incenses and Lures, players can significantly increase the number of Wooloo spawns, thereby reducing the time it takes for its shiny variant to appear.

Tips for finding Wooloo in Pokemon GO

Wooloo is a fairly common spawn, being an early-route Normal-type (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Wooloo should not be too difficult to find in Pokemon GO, especially during the Max Out season. As an early-game Normal-type, Wooloo is a common spawn that players can encounter depending on the time of year. For a better chance of finding one, players should search during partly cloudy weather conditions.

Thanks to Pokemon GO's Weather Boost mechanic, creatures of certain types have a better chance of spawning under certain weather conditions. Normal-types like Wooloo have an increased spawn chance in partly cloudy weather. It should be noted that other Normal-types will spawn more often as well.

Also Read: What is Daily Adventure Incense in Pokemon GO and how to use it

Returning to the GO All Out event, Wooloo will also be a potential reward for completing field research that typically gifts trainers an encounter with a wild Pokemon. Any Wooloo encountered through this method also has a chance to appear in its shiny variant.

For more information regarding Pokemon GO's Max Out season, check out our other articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback