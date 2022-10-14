How to learn Mat Block in Pokemon Sword and Shield

If there is anything the Pokemon games are known for, it is a competitive metagame. This is possible thanks to the synergy between the hundreds of varied Pokemon and the equally numerous moves they can learn. This allows for countless team setups to challenge any player.

Support and non-offensive moves offer the most significant turning points for strategy, and one such overlooked move is Mat Block.

There is only one legitimate way to learn Mat Block in Pokemon Sword & Shield

Pokémon @Pokemon Galar Research Update



Galarian form Pokémon?

New Pokémon discovered!

A new team and new rivals



Get ready to explore what’s coming in



bit.ly/2KmNWHz Galar Research UpdateGalarian form Pokémon?New Pokémon discovered!A new team and new rivalsGet ready to explore what’s coming in #PokemonSwordShield 🚨 Galar Research Update 🚨✅ Galarian form Pokémon?✅ New Pokémon discovered!✅ A new team and new rivalsGet ready to explore what’s coming in #PokemonSwordShield! bit.ly/2KmNWHz https://t.co/em7n4wD3io

Here is the basic run down for Mat Block:

Type - Fighting

Category - Status

Power - None

Accuracy - None

PP - 10

Effect - Using a pulled-up mat as a shield, the user protects themselves and their allies from damaging moves. This does not stop status moves.

Max Move - Max Guard

Mat Block is similar to moves like Detect except that it only blocks damaging moves. As such, users can be affected by non-attacking moves like Toxic. Additionally, it can only be used on the first turn, like Fake Out. But it is not a high priority (meaning it does not go first).

This means that if the opponent's Speed stat is faster than the Mat Block user, it becomes a wasted opportunity. Moreover, there are only two creatures that know this move.

Mat Block was first introduced in Generation 6. So far, it could only be used by Greninja at level 1 as a learned move. But this is a moot point, considering the Pokemon cannot be obtained legitimately in any game at level 1 (since Frogadier evolves into Greninja at level 36).

Greninja is unavailable in Sword & Shield, so players will have to transfer a Throh via Pokemon HOME from older titles. HOME is a cloud service for Nintendo Switch and smartphones which allows the transferring and trading of monsters between compatible games.

Samuris_Shiro @Samuris_Shiro I am transferring this baby into my pokemon home 🥺🥺🥺🥺 omfg STILL CAN'T BELIEVE I RANDOMLY FOUND EM. I am screaming inside myself at work I am transferring this baby into my pokemon home 🥺🥺🥺🥺 omfg STILL CAN'T BELIEVE I RANDOMLY FOUND EM. I am screaming inside myself at work https://t.co/7nCBRgZ7m5

Throh is a Fighting-type and does not evolve into anything else. So players must breed one at level 1 to have this move on it.

Since Throh has a pretty low-Speed stat of 45, it will be quite troublesome to use. The best-case scenario is doubles battles since the move protects all party members out on the field. U-turn is also an excellent move on a Mat Block user as it allows the Pokemon to switch back out and then can be switched back in to use the move again.

What is Pokemon Sword & Shield about?

In Galar, players will explore a new region filled with new monsters to catch and new trainers to meet. New features introduced include Dynamax and Wild Areas. The former sees players' monsters grow to a massive size for dramatic effect. At the same time, the latter is an expansive and interconnected section of Galar where players can find powerful Pokemon to battle and catch.

The Sword & Shield games were first released in 2019. These are the latest mainline entries in the acclaimed monster-catching series for Nintendo Switch. They are also the first home console entries since GameCube titles like Pokemon XD: Gale of Darkness and Colosseum.

Developer Game Freak also introduced DLC content for the game in The Isle of Armor and The Crowned Tundra as part of an expansion pass, which sees players visit two entirely new areas with their unique narratives.

Poll : 0 votes