How much are McDonald's 26th Anniversary Pokemon cards worth?

One of the Pokemon franchise's most profitable aspects comes from its Trading Card Game. This form of media for the franchise has many attractive features that fans love. Whether they want to engage in the card game or just like the pictures on the cards, everyone has a reason to collect them.

One of the many ways younger fans have been getting into collecting these trading cards is through the largest fast-food chain across the globe, McDonald's. Though it may sound odd, the yearly collaboration between these massive franchises is highly anticipated by younger and older fans alike due to the release of the cards.

With every latest release of Pokemon Happy Meals comes a new expansion of trading cards for players to collect. With the latest expansion for 2022 on its way, fans across generations are running to their local McDonald's for a chance to bag some rare cards.

But what are the rarest cards in this expansion?

McDonald's 26th Pokemon card expansion: Highest-value cards

A collage of various cards (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It should be noted that, as usual, the McDonald's expansion of these cards is a bit more of an investment rather than having a massive spike in value upon release. This is due to the nature of these cards.

They are mass-produced, given how they are dispensed. However, these cards quickly spike in value.

Right now, fans can only get their hands on these cards by purchasing a Happy Meal from their local McDonald's branch. A card at random is given to the customer for each Happy Meal bought.

While constantly indulging in fast-food to get a rare card is discouraged, some may see it as worth it.

When writing, there are various cards in this small expansion, but most are not worth very much. Even in mint condition, the majority of cards in this set are only worth somewhere between $1-$3.

However, a few cards in this set are worth much more, ranging up to $18 when it drops.

1) Victini

The new Victini card in the 26th McDonald's set (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Victini is one of the new cards to come to the trading card scene. It will also be of holographic foil, adding to the card's value.

When the set is available to be found in Happy Meals, this card will be worth $5, but it will increase to $7 if the card is graded as mint condition.

2) Pikachu

A holographic Pikachu card from the 26th McDonald's set (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The next most-valuable card in the set is Pikachu. However, certain conditions need to be met to determine its value.

The card can be found in a standard variant as well as a holographic variant. Enthusiasts looking to profit from these cards will need the holographic variant and the card in mint condition.

Under these conditions, the value of this card increases from $2 to $12.

Growlithe

The Growlithe card included in the 26th McDonald's card promotion (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The most valuable card in this new set is the mint-condition holographic Growlithe. There is a drastic price difference between the standard and holographic cards. While the former goes for $1.50, a mint condition holographic goes for $18.

