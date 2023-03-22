How to prepare for Thundurus (Incarnate Forme) Raid Hour on March 22 in Pokemon GO

5-star Raid Battles are indeed highly sought-after events in Pokemon GO, providing players with the opportunity to capture some of the strongest and rarest Pokemon in the game. These Raids can be challenging, requiring a group of players to work together to take down the powerful Raid Boss.

Fortunately, Niantic provides players with the opportunity to increase their chances of encountering these Raid Bosses through the weekly Raid Hour event. During this event, the spawn rate of 5-star Raids is greatly increased, allowing players to participate in as many Raid Battles as they can within the hour timeframe.

Since a lot of players use these events as a way to find their perfect Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon GO, a majority of the hardcore playerbase will be looking to take advantage of the upcoming Raid Hour. Here's how you can get the most out of the short time limit.

Preparing for Pokemon GO's upcoming Raid Hour against Thundurus

Thundurus as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Stockpiling resources ahead of time is always the best choice, and when it comes to Raid Battles, no resource is more valuable than Raid Passes. These items can be purchased from the in-app store in exchange for Pokecoins or one can be earned for free by spinning the photo disk located at any gym location.

Up to three Raid Passes can be stored on one account at a time, so those looking to grind these raids may need to purchase these passes. Thankfully, Pokemon GO's store sells Pokecoins for real money at around $1 per 100 Pokecoins. This comes out to $1 per raid pass.

Those looking to challenge multiple raids throughout the hour will also need medicinal items in Pokemon GO. Since your party is guaranteed to take damage during each Raid Battle, it is crucial to have a steady supply of medicinal items such as potions and revives. These items can be used to heal injured Pokemon and revive fainted ones, allowing you to continue battling without having to switch out your team.

Much like Raid Passes, these items can be purchased from the in-game store. However, thanks to the abundance of Pokestops in Pokemon GO, you can also get these items for free by spinning the photo disks located at every gym and Pokestop. While Max Potions and Max Revives are the best, the lower tiers of items are very helpful as well.

Since Thundurus is an Electric and Flying-type Pokemon, you are going to need some Rock or Ice-types to counter it in battle. Rampardos sports the highest Attack stat out of all the other Rock-types in the game. For Ice-types, choices like Shadow Weavile offer solid offensive coverage, while Shadow Mamoswine is the perfect choice for those looking to bring a bit of defense to the raid.

Overall, there are a lot of precautions to take when preparing for the weekly Raid Hour event in Pokemon GO. It is crucial to ensure that your team is well-equipped with enough medical supplies to keep them healthy during the challenging battles against Legendary Pokemon. Additionally, having a solid network of friends to call upon for assistance can be beneficial.

