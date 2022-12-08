How to quickly get money in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Money makes the world go round in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Players can use it to buy countless things, from necessary items like Pokeballs or Potions to sandwich ingredients or customized clothing for their character.

While trainers can pay League Points (LP) for a few things, cold hard cash still works well and gets them what they need. But how can one get some money quickly?

To put things plainly, there are a few ways to do so. The old Amulet Coin from previous games, which racks up money after training battles, still exists. However, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's new features allow even more ways to rack up money quickly.

New methods are being developed by the Pokemon community all the time, but it doesn't hurt to look at two of the biggest ways to earn money.

Picnic glitch and Tera Raid farming are two of the best ways to earn money quickly in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Farming Tera Raid battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet can net you fast money (Image via Game Freak)

While every trainer in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet likely has their own distinct tricks to earn money, a few can be relied upon after making some progress in one's Paldean journeys.

If you have access to Asado Desert and picnics or are able to access Tera Raid battles found on the map, you should be in good shape for two great money-making methods. Either method can net you hundreds of thousands of bucks in a relatively short period.

Steps to earn money using picnic glitch in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (May be patched out later)

Disable autosaving in your settings, as you'll need to reload a save to utilize this glitch. Head to Asado Desert and search for a shiny item on the ground. Don't pick it up yet. Instead, save your game remotely in the pause menu. Pick up the shiny item. If the item is a Star Piece, you're in luck. Exit the game and reload your manual save that you performed before picking up the Star Piece. Open your pause menu and start a picnic. The egg basket must cover the Star Piece on the ground for the glitch to work correctly. Create a Great Peanut Butter Sandwich. If you don't have the recipe yet, combine bananas, butter, and peanut butter in the picnic's Creative Mode. After the sandwich has been consumed, Star Pieces will begin to collect over time in your egg basket. You can then pick up the Star Pieces from the basket and sell them for a hefty profit. Be sure not to leave the picnic area or quit the game, as more Star Pieces should be collected regularly. Be sure to check in every half hour to an hour to see how many you have.

Steps to earn money via Tera Raid farming in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Check your map or area for Tera Raid crystals. They can be found with gem-like icons on the map and will signify themselves as Tera Raids when you hover over them with your cursor. Outside of the map, Tera Raids are noted by the large crystalline formations that shine in various parts of Paldea. Approach the Tera Crystal and press A. This will preview the boss that you'll be facing along with its Tera Type, so be sure to pick a Pokemon that will counter the boss' type for the best results (i.e., Water-types to beat Fire, etc.) or at least one that uses moves that can deal super effective damage. Elect to take on the raid either solo or online. You'll need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription to bring in fellow trainers, or you can take the boss on with NPC trainers if you elect to go solo. However, keep in mind that higher-star bosses can be tougher to beat with NPCs. Dive into the raid and defeat the boss. Regardless of whether you elect to capture it afterward, you'll receive plenty of items after the battle concludes. Defeating raids, especially event raids, should give you valuable items, including mints, Ability Capsules, mushrooms, and pearls. These items will give you quite a large amount of money when sold to an item shop at a Pokemon Center.

While Game Freak may patch out the picnic exploit in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, it still appears to work in the latest version 1.1.0 patch. However, Tera Raid farming should be a consistent way to earn money well into the future. Additionally, trainers may want to repeat the Academy Ace Tournament while utilizing the Amulet Coin for another method (if they have access to the contest).

If all else fails, taking on Team Star's base challenges can net a decent amount of money for Pokemon trainers. However, these methods aren't as lucrative as the Star Piece exploit or Tera Raid farming.

