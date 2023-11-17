How to solo defeat the 7-star Eevee Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players have a new 7-star Tera Raid to undertake on November 17-20, 2023, featuring a Normal Tera Type Eevee. Bearing the Mightiest Mark and the moniker "Eevee the Unrivaled," this boss will be tough to beat. However, particularly proficient trainers can defeat this Eevee boss solo with the right creature on their side.

It should be noted that there are many avenues that can lead to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players beating this raid boss solo. However, this particular strategy will utilize the Body Press build with Corviknight, as its Mirror Armor ability can nullify much of the 7-star Eevee's stat negations. Apart from this, access to certain moves allows Corviknight to deal heavy damage in the battle.

How to beat Eevee the Unrivaled Tera Raids solo in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

This new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet 7-star raid boss is confirmed to have access to the following moves:

Double-Edge

Hyper Voice

Charm

Bite

Baby-Doll Eyes

On the first turn of the raid, Eevee will begin the fight by using Baby-Doll Eyes to decrease its opponent's Attack stat by one stage. Additionally, this boss has the Hidden Ability Anticipation, which will warn it if you are using one-hit KO or super effective moves. Fortunately, this simply makes the boss shudder and has no influence on the overall battle.

Shiny Corviknight in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Koro-sof/Reddit)

For this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet solo raid, you can use Body Press Corviknight to counter it. Here are a few reasons why this build is effective for solo play against 7-star Eevee:

Steel/Flying-type - Eevee's Bite and Double-Edge attacks will only deal standard damage to Corviknight, and the damage can be reduced thanks to Corviknight's access to Iron Defense, which raises its Defense stat by two stages with each use.

- Eevee's Bite and Double-Edge attacks will only deal standard damage to Corviknight, and the damage can be reduced thanks to Corviknight's access to Iron Defense, which raises its Defense stat by two stages with each use. Mirror Armor - This ability will reflect the moves Baby-Doll Eyes and Charm, allowing Corviknight to lower Eevee's Attack stat by one and two stages, respectively, each time they are used.

- This ability will reflect the moves Baby-Doll Eyes and Charm, allowing Corviknight to lower Eevee's Attack stat by one and two stages, respectively, each time they are used. Iron Defense + Body Press - Simultaneously increases Corviknight's defenses against Bite and Double-Edge while increasing the damage of Body Press, which will deal heavy damage to Eevee as a Normal-type.

To ensure optimal success in this solo raid, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers should train Corviknight with the following parameters:

Ability - Mirror Armor

- Mirror Armor Nature - Impish

- Impish Tera Type - Fighting

- Fighting EV Point Spread - 252 HP, 252 Defense, 4 Sp. Def

- 252 HP, 252 Defense, 4 Sp. Def Held Item - Shell Bell

- Shell Bell Moveset - Iron Defense + Body Press + Rock Smash + Reflect

Rock Smash and Reflect are integrated into this build to lower Eevee's Defense stat and build Tera Power while also reducing Physical Attack damage by 50%.

Solo strategy for Eevee the Unrivaled in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Eevee's defenses won't be too tough to overcome with Corviknight (Image via Game Freak)

The following strategy should work to bring down Tera Raid Eevee in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, but you can modify the steps for the best results:

Activate Reflect to reduce incoming physical damage. Use Rock Smash twice to build Tera Power and lower Eevee's Defense. After Eevee has reset stat changes, activate Iron Defense three times to raise Corviknight's Defense by six stages and power up Body Press. Once your Tera Orb is fully charged, let loose with Body Press as much as possible to break Eevee's shield and defeat it. Re-apply Reflect if you need to, but this may not be necessary. Moreover, Corviknight's health should be in a good spot thanks to Shell Bell healing it with each strike of Rock Smash and Body Press.

All things considered, this Eevee Tera Raid boss should fall in short order if Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players stick to this strategy. Critical hits can throw things off a bit, but Shell Bell, Iron Defense, and Reflect should keep Eevee from dealing too much damage.

As an alternative, you can always swap Rock Smash for Roost in case you need some healing, and then Body Press can be used purely for Tera Orb charging.

