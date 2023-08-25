How to solo defeat Cowboy Hat Snorlax in Pokemon GO 3-star raids?

The Pokemon GO Fest 2023 Global has many attractions lined up for players. These include new shiny forms of already-available critters, Mega Rayquaza and Mega Diancie's global debut, and returning content, such as the Cowboy Hat Snorlax. This special costumed version of Snorlax was first introduced during Pokemon GO Fest 2023 in Berlin.

In the Global version of the 2023 event, Cowboy Hat Snorlax will be available in three-star raids on August 26 and 27, 2023, from 10 AM to 6 PM local time. Defeating the critter in these fights will give you a chance to catch a Cowboy Hat Snorlax, which may also be shiny if you are lucky.

Being a three-star Raid Boss, it is possible to solo defeat Snorlax. However, considering how strong and tanky the critter is, knowing the best counters is necessary before getting into a solo brawl against the Pocket Monster.

How to defeat Cowboy Hat Snorlax raid solo in Pokemon GO?

Expand Tweet

Snorlax is a pure Normal-type Pocket Monster from Generation I of the main series games. In Niantic's mobile game, it has a combat power (CP) of 16,684 in three-star raids. Therefore, with strong counters, it can be easily defeated by a single player.

Normal-type Pokemon are weak to Fighting-type attack. Therefore, a team consisting of high-level Fighting-type critters can take down Snorlax. Moreover, having a Fighting-type Mega Evolved critter can further boost your team's offensive output.

Another condition that can be useful is Cloudy weather, which boosts Fighting-type attacks. That said, the last condition is out of anyone's control.

Shadow Pokemon, Ultra Beasts, and other Legendary Fighting types should be the go-to choices for this fight. However, if you don't have Ultra Beasts or high-level Shadow Pokemon, you can also use their regular forms.

Some of the best counters to Snorlax in Pokemon GO are:

Shadow Machamp: Counter + Dynamic Punch

Terrakion: Double Kick + Sacred Sword

Pheromosa: Low Kick + Focus Blast

Keldeo (Resolute): Low Kick + Sacred Sword

Lucario: Counter + Aura Sphere

Urshifu: Counter + Dynamic Punch

Conkeldurr: Counter + Dynamic Punch

Galarian Zapdos: Counter + Close Combat

The best Mega Evolution to take into the fight against Snorlax is Mega Blaziken with Counter and Focus Blast.

Another thing to remember is to keep dodging Snorlax's Charged Attacks as and when possible to keep your team healthy and not waste time reviving and healing your team.

Lastly, make sure to have a stock of Revives and Potions to get your team back on their feet in case they get knocked out by Snorlax during the battle.

You can easily defeat Cowboy Hat Snorlax in the three-star Raid during the Pokemon GO Fest 2023 Global event with a combination of these critters on your team and a good balance between attacking and dodging.

Expand Tweet

Alongside Cowboy Hat Snorlax, Mega Rayquaza, Primal Groudon, Primal Kyogre, and more will be available during the global event of Pokemon GO Fest 2023.