How to solo defeat Dragon Roaring Moon 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

You can solo defeat Dragon Roaring Moon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's 7-star Tera Raid battle if you have the right counters to take it down. The paradox variant of Salamence is quite the menace, and can easily wipe you if not tackled correctly. Since its tera type is Dragon for this raid, your best option for solo defeating would be to bring a Fairy- or Ice-type Pokemon.

Ad

Dragon-tera Roaring Moon will appear on Pokemon Scarlet as 7-star Tera Raids from October 2, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. PDT till October 12, 2025, at 4:59 p.m. PDT. If you are on Pokemon Violet, you can use the Poke Portal to take part and capture this Paradox Pokemon.

Solo defeating also relies on your AI teammates, and anyone with the Intimidate ability will become a staple. You will also need to hyper train your Pokemon using Bottle Caps. In this article, we will explain how you can solo defeat Dragon-tera Roaring Moon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's 7-star Tera Raid.

Ad

Trending

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Best counters and strategy to solo defeat Dragon Roaring Moon 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Dragon Roaring Moon in the 7-star Tera Raids (Image via TPC)

Here are the best Pokemon that you should use to solo-defeat Dragon Roaring Moon 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Ad

Avalugg Sylveon Clefable

Here is a detailed explanation of each Pokemon and the build that you need to run on them:

1) Avalugg

Avalugg is the best counter that you can use to solo defeat 7-star Roaring Moon (Image via TPC)

Use the following build on Avalugg:

Ad

Tera Type: Ice

Ice Ability: Ice Body

Ice Body Held Item: Covert Cloak

Covert Cloak Nature: Impish (+Def, - Sp. Atk)

Impish (+Def, - Sp. Atk) EV Spread: 252 HP / 252 Def / 4 Atk

252 HP / 252 Def / 4 Atk IVs: Hyper Trained

Hyper Trained Moveset: Recover, Curse, Iron Defense, Avalache

Avalugg is the best Pokemon that you can use to solo defeat 7-star Dragon-tera Roaring Moon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. However, you will need to use proper strategy instead of simply spamming the moves. When you head to the raid, start off with using Iron Defense once and then keep spamming Avalanche till you can terastallize. You do not need to worry about Roaring Moon's Iron Head since Avalugg will not flinch owing to its Cover Cloak.

Ad

At the 80% timer mark, Roaring Moon will reset the stats on your side. Once this happens, you need to use Curse three times to maximize your attack output. Once done, keep spamming Avalanche till the 60% timer. Since you will always attack second, Avalanche will do double damage at every instance. Ensure that you have more than 50% health on Avalugg at all times. You can Cheer to heal yourself for at most two times during this stage.

Ad

Roaring Moon will do its last reset at the 60% mark, and from here on out, it's a battle of endurance. Use Curse twice once again, and then keep using Avalanche till the opposing Pokemon faints. Use your final Cheer to heal yourself as you deem fit. It is advised that you increase Avalanche's PP to around 16 for this battle, since it is your only attacking move.

Also read: How to get Shiny Miraidon and Koraidon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Ad

2) Sylveon

Sylveon is a great option to solo defeat Roaring Moon (Image via TPC)

This is the best build that you should use on Sylveon for the Roaring Moon 7-star Tera Raid:

Ad

Tera Type: Fairy

Fairy Ability: Pixilate

Pixilate Held Item: Metronome

Metronome Nature: Modest (+Sp. Atk, -Atk)

Modest (+Sp. Atk, -Atk) EV Spread: 252 HP / 252 Sp. Atk/ 4 Def

252 HP / 252 Sp. Atk/ 4 Def IVs: Hyper Trained

Hyper Trained Moveset: Draining Kiss, Fake Tears, Calm Mind, Hyper Voice

The Fairy-tera Syleveon setup is standard for almost all cases, and it works wonders against Dragon-tera Roaring Moon. Start with Fake Tears and Calm Mind in your first two turns, and then keep spamming Draining Kiss till Roaring Moon nullifies your stat boosts at 80% time remaining.

Ad

Keep using Calm Mind for two more turns after the reset till Roaring Moon nullifies its own stats, and then use Fake Tears once again to lower the incoming damage. Now, you are ready to use Draining Kiss and spam it till the end of the raid. Metronome will boost your damage output with every turn and will also heal you.

At the 60% mark, Roaring Moon will do its final reset, and you need to use Calm Mind twice once again. No need to go for another Fake Tears, as your Draining Kiss from the next turn will automatically keep you healed. During the setup phase, if your health drops too much, use Cheer to heal yourself. Bonus points if you have Eli and Gardevoir, as they will keep you healed throughout the raid as well.

Ad

3) Clefable

Unaware Clefable is another great counter to solo defeat this Pokemon (Image via TPC)

The following build is the best for Clefable to use against 7-star Roaring Moon:

Ad

Tera Type: Fairy

Fairy Ability: Unaware

Unaware Held Item: Metronome

Metronome Nature: Modest (+Sp. Atk, -Atk)

Modest (+Sp. Atk, -Atk) EV Spread: 252 Sp. Atk/ 252 Def/ 4 HP

252 Sp. Atk/ 252 Def/ 4 HP IVs: Hyper Trained

Hyper Trained Moveset: Draining Kiss, Cosmic Power, Protect, Reflect

Unaware Clefable is a universal counter to any Dragon-type Pokemon, and it does the job well against 7-star Tera Raid Roaring Moon as well. However, you will rely more on the setup phase for this Pokemon more than the other two options we have discussed earlier.

Start the raid with Reflect, and then use Cosmic Power immediately. After this, keep using Draining Kiss till Roaring Moon resets your stats at 80% timer. Once done, hit Cosmic Power once again and keep spamming Draining Kiss. Your Protect should still be active when the first reset happens.

Ad

Terastallize Clefable and use Protect if you are at a dangerously low health. Cheer heals are your only source of sustainability, but Eli's Gardevoir is a great option to have. After the stat reset at 60% once again, use Reflect and Cosmic Power, and then keep spamming Draining Kiss till the end of the match. Metronome's boosted power and your Fairy-type tera on Clefable should make it an easy victory.

Read more: 5 best Pokemon VGC teams from 2025 World Championships

Ad

Other than these builds, you can also use Azumarill, Florges, and Magearna to solo defeat Dragon Roaring Moon 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. While Azumarill and Florges are critters that you can get easily, Magearna might be a bit more difficult to obtain.

Keep following Sportskeeda's Pokemon hub for more articles and the latest coverage.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anindit Sinha A software developer by day and hardcore gamer at night, Anindit Sinha has always been fascinated by all things digital. As an Esports & Gaming writer for Sportskeeda, he covers Pokemon, competitive first-person shooters, Sea of Thieves, and Palworld. He has also interviewed of one of the developers of Pokemon Vortex, a popular web-based Pokemon game that is going strong till this date.



His passion for gaming was sparked when a teacher gifted him his first game, Project IGI, for doing well in computer class. However, Counter-Strike was the game that brought out his competitive side, after which he also indulged in LAN and online tournaments.



His most memorable stint came during a clutch moment against a very popular team during the AMD ESL India Qualifiers for Rainbow Six Siege in 2019. He ardently follows Shroud and the old NiP esports team. While the latter is his favorite team from CS 1.6 days, he considers the former to be a mechanically gifted player whose calmness and humbleness inspired Anindit’s approach.



Anindit believes in sourcing information from a variety of sources and cross-checking it via multiple avenues to ensure complete accuracy. When away from the screen, Anindit likes to keep his body fit by regularly going to the gym, doing adventure sports, and reading horror, fantasy and sci-fi books. Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨