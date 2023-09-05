How to solo defeat Machamp in Pokemon GO 3-star Raids?

Pokemon GO's Adventures Abound season is now in full swing, with trainers preparing for all the coming events, the introduction of new Pocket Monsters, and more. In the meantime, trainers can still do their daily activities, including taking on a new slate of raid bosses. One raid boss, in particular, may catch some trainers' eyes, as Machamp has re-emerged as a 3-star raid boss.

Machamp is a fantastic addition to any trainer's arsenal in Pokemon GO, packing a potent blend of high offensive firepower and decent defensive sturdiness. Furthermore, it remains one of the best Fighting-type Pokemon and ranks highly in most PvE and PvP formats.

But can players defeat Machamp alone as a 3-star raid boss? And how can this be accomplished?

What are the best Pocket Monsters to counter Machamp in Pokemon GO raids?

Mewtwo can deal heavy damage to Machamp in Pokemon GO raids (Image via Niantic)

If players plan to beat Machamp in a 3-star raid without any backup, they'll want to ensure they put their best foot forward in battle. This means using Pocket Monsters and moves that beat Machamp in a favorable matchup and using creatures with high CP and IV stats to ensure optimal damage is dealt.

As a Fighting-type creature, Machamp is susceptible to Psychic-, Flying-, and Fairy-type attacks. If trainers match these attack types to the same users, they'll also trigger the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) to increase the overall damage output.

Galarian Articuno is a natural counter for Machamp as a Flying/Psychic-type in Pokemon GO (Image via Game Freak)

Recommended Pokemon to counter Machamp in solo raids

Mewtwo

Hoopa (Confined or Unbound)

Yveltal

Lunala

Galarian Articuno

Latios

Latias

Moltres

Metagross

Alakazam

Tapu Lele

Gallade

Azelf

Espeon

Gardevoir

Exeggutor

Ho-Oh

Rayquaza

Xerneas

Zacian

Lugia

Staraptor

What are the best moves to beat Machamp solo in Pokemon GO raids?

Moves are just as vital to beating Machamp raids solo as the creatures using them in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

As previously noted, players will want to stick to attacks of the Psychic-, Fairy-, and Flying-type variety to ensure they're dealing super effective damage to raid boss Machamp. However, not all these moves are equal; some provide much more damage and energy generation.

Since this is the case, players want to focus on specific moves and match their types to the right Pokemon to activate STAB. This will ensure that fans can easily and effectively deal heavy damage quickly, whittling Machamp's boosted HP down to zero and securing the solo raid victory.

Best moves to beat Machamp in solo raids

Confusion

Psychic

Psystrike

Gust

Oblivion Wing

Brave Bird

Wing Attack

Zen Headbutt

Future Sight

Charm

Dazzling Gleam

Moonblast

Extrasensory

Air Slash

Hurricane

Geomancy

Play Rough

Aeroblast

With the right Pokemon using moves that complement their strengths, Machamp shouldn't be able to last long, even when facing a lone trainer. However, to be safe, it's advised to bring along some extra healing items like Potions and Revives to keep a player's team in the fight.