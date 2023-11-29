How to solo defeat Mega Scizor in Pokemon GO Mega raids

Mega Scizor was released in Pokemon GO during the Bug Out event in August 2022. Since then, it has appeared in Mega Raids one other time, in May 2023. The latest iteration of Mega Scizor raids is set to kick off the December event calendar at 10 am local time on December 1, 2023. It will be available through 10 am local time on December 9, 2023.

As formidable as Mega Scizor is as a raid boss, given its elemental typing, it can be defeated by solo raiders with optimal high-level counters.

This article will tell you everything you need to know about Mega Scizor and the Pocket Monsters best suited to solo defeating it in Pokemon GO.

Note: The suggestions in this article are based on simulations under ideal conditions, and the results may vary based on various factors.

Everything you need to know about taking down Mega Scizor raids on your own in Pokemon GO

Mega Scizor in the Pokemon anime (Image via TPC)

Mega Scizor is a Bug and Steel-type Pocket Monster. While this combination has only one weakness, it leaves the critter doubly vulnerable to Fire-type attacks. This type of attack shreds through Mega Scizor's HP bar with ease, allowing you to complete this raid challenge on your own if you have optimized counters.

Mega Scizor has a base Attack stat of 279 and a Defense of 250. As a Mega Raid Boss, it will have 9,000 HP to its name and a Combat Power (CP) of 45,403. To defeat this formidable beast, you will get 300 seconds.

Mega Scizor will use either Bullet Punch or Fury Cutter as its Fast Attack, while it will use Iron Head, Night Slash, Trailblaze, or X-Scissor as its Charged Attack. Other than Night Slash, every move is resisted by Fire-type critters in Pokemon GO.

Mega Scizor counters in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

Based on these factors, here are the best counters to Mega Scizor in Pokemon GO:

Mega Blaziken with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Mega Charizard X or Y with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Mega Houndoom with Fire Fang and Flame Thrower

Reshiram with Fire Fang and Fusion Flare

Heatran with Fire Spin and Magma Storm

Shadow Entei in Fire Fang and Overheat

Shadow Charizard with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Shadow Chandelure with Fire Spin and Overheat

Shadow Blaziken with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Shadow Houndoom with Fire Fang and Flame Thrower

Shadow Moltres with Fire Spin and Overheat

You should make sure that the Pocket Monsters you take into this battle are either level 50 or as close to being maxed out as possible. This will give you the best chance of defeating Mega Scizor on your own.

If you don't have optimized counters, it is recommended that you go into this fight with at least one more participant.

Lastly, carry a stock of Max Revives to prevent wasting time separately reviving and healing your team members.

You can also check out everything Pokemon GO has in store for you for December 2023.