How to solo defeat Paldean Wooper in Pokemon GO 4-star raids

Pokemon GO's November Community Day marks the release of Paldean Wooper as well as its shiny form. The creature will spawn in large numbers in the wild on Sunday, November 5, 2023, from 2 pm to 5 pm local time. Thereafter, it will appear in 4-star raids. Defeating it here will give you the chance to catch it in its shiny form at a higher level.

Paldean Wooper should be a fairly easy boss to take down in Pokemon GO. However, for trainers wishing to go solo, it is useful to know the best counters. This article covers all relevant information regarding the same.

All you need to know about defeating Paldean Wooper raid solo in Pokemon GO

Paldean Wooper is a Poison and Ground-type Pocket Monster, which means it has four weaknesses: Water, Ground, Ice, and Psychic. It resists Fighting, Poison, Rock, Bug, and Fairy-type attacks. The rest of the elemental types do neutral damage to it, but when going solo, you want only critters that can do STAB super-effective damage to the raid boss.

In Pokemon GO, Paldean Wooper has a base Attack of 75, along with 66 Defense and 146 Stamina. As a 4-star raid boss, it will have 7,684 CP and 9,000 HP to its name. You will have 180 seconds to complete this challenge.

Counters to Paldean Wooper in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

You should have level 20+ counters if you wish to take down the raid boss on your own. Here are some of the strongest options:

Shadow Swampert with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Shadow Kingler with Bubble and Crabhammer

Greninja with Water Shuriken and Hydro Cannon

Groudon with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades

Shadow Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earth Power

Shadow Mamoswie with Mud-Slap and High Horsepower/Blizzard

Shadow Rhyperior with Mud-Slap and Earthquake

Shadow Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Psystrike

Shadow Alakazam with Confusion and Psychic

Shadow Metagross with Zen Headbutt and Psychic

Shadow Gardevoir with Confusion and Psychic

Shadow Weavile with Ice Shard and Avalanche

Shadow or regular Articuno with Frost Breath and Blizzard

Mega Glalie with Frost Breath and Avalanche

Abomasnow with Powder Snow and Blizzard

Having a raid team comprising some of these critters (or others like this) prepared beforehand will be handy. Moreover, it will be useful to have a decent stock of Max Revives so you don't end up burning the clock unnecessarily, separately reviving and healing your team members.

