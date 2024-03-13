If you live in a secluded part of the world where people don’t like to play video games, you might have to solo defeat Regice in Pokemon GO. This Pocket Monster is a pure Ice-type legendary Pokemon with access to moves like Rock Smash, Frost Breath, Focus Blast, Blizzard, and Earthquake. It can be a serious threat if you go up as a solo player without knowing what to do.

This article will run you through everything you need to know to be effective against this legendary monster, helping you to solo defeat Regice in Pokemon GO.

Can you solo defeat Regice in Pokemon GO 5-star Raids?

As mentioned above, Regice is a pure Ice-type Pocket Monster. As a result, this creature is vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Fire

Rock

Fighting

Steel

When it comes to resistances, this legendary raid boss is resistant to Ice-type monsters. Since there are a lot of common elemental typings that are super effective against this raid boss, you will most likely not have the need to resort to Ice-type beasts for your raid party.

As a 5-star legendary raid boss, Regice will have an attack stat of 179 and a defense stat of 309. As stated above, it has access to moves like Rock Smash, Frost Breath, Focus Blast, Blizzard, and Earthquake. Since the monster does not have a high attack stat, it will not hit you very hard despite having a decent moveset.

However, the high defense stat will be a problem being a solo attacker. With 309 clicks on its defense stat, Regice can resist most, if not all, attacks from your raid attackers.

There are a lot of strong counters that you can use in your raid party. These monsters have access to a lot of powerful moves. So, despite its high defensive abilities, you can whittle down this legendary raid boss. As a result, even if you queue in the raid alone, you will be able to solo defeat Regice in Pokemon GO.

How to solo defeat Regice in Pokemon GO 5-star Raids

For this legendary raid, you must have a raid party with maxed-out Fire-, Rock-, Steel-, and Fighting-type Pocket Monsters.

Here are some recommended counters that you can use against this legendary monster:

Mega Blaziken

Mega Charizard Y

Shadow Metagross

Reshiram

Shadow Blaziken

Terrakion

Mega Diancie

Shadow Rhyperior

Mega Rayquaza

Keldeo

Mega Charizard X

Shadow Moltres

Regice has a fairly large Combat Power stat, sitting at 42,768. This is a manageable Combat Power stat, even if you raid it solo. Mega Blaziken has access to moves like Counter and Blast Burn. These are super effective against the Ice-type raid boss. So, this beast will be excellent to have in your raid party. Being a Mega Evolution, this creature will also have boosted stats.

Besides using strong moves to attack the raid boss, there is one more aspect that you need to be aware of, and that is dodging attacks from Regice. Even though this beast does not have a high attack stat, it can still hit hard with moves like Focus Blast, Blizzard, and Earthquake.

So, dodging will take you a long way. Not only will your monsters not get knocked out, but you will also be saving a lot of time and resources in the form of Revives and Potions while you try to solo defeat Regice in Pokemon GO.