How to solo defeat Shadow Sneasel in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

Pokemon GO Fest 2023 is up and running in New York City, and two brand new shiny creatures are being introduced in the game during the in-person events – Shiny Skrelp and Shiny Golett. However, if you are unable to attend the GO Fest, Niantic has you covered with the Noxious Swamp event that is available to trainers all over the world.
This Noxious Swamp event will feature a lot of shadow creatures in raids, including Shadow Sneasel. You might be eyeing it as its evolved form, Shadow Sneasler is a menace in the competitive scene of the game.
Can you solo defeat Shadow Sneasel in Pokemon GO?
Shadow Sneasel has the following attributes:
- Raid Boss Combat Power: 16,370
- Health Points: 4,000
- Attack Stats: 155
- Defense Stats: 122
- Catch CP (Weather boosted): 1107 to 1172
- Catch CP (Not weather boosted): 1384 to 1465
Owing to its low CP, you will not have any problem solo defeating Shadow Sneasel as a raid boss.
What are the best Shadow Sneasel counters in Pokemon GO?
Shadow Sneasel has a dual Dark- and Ice elemental typing. As a result, this critter is vulnerable to a wide range of typing in Pokemon GO:
- Fighting
- Bug
- Fairy
- Fire
- Steel
- Rock
The best creatures to use against beat Shadow Sneasel in raids:
- Mega Blaziken
- Mega Alakazam
- Mega Charizard X
- Mega Charizard Y
- Mega Beedrill
- Mega Aerodactyl
- Mega Gengar
- Mega Pinsir
- Mega Medicham
- Mega Lopunny
- Mega Gardevoir
- Mega Ampharos
- Gallade
- Sirfetch’d
- Heracross
- Machamp
- Buzzwole
- Hariyama
- Primeape
- Virizion
- Breloom
- Keldeo
What are the best moves to use against Shadow Sneasel in Pokemon GO?
As this shadow Pokemon is weak against Bug-, Steel-, Fairy-, Rock-, and Fighting-type critters, you need to use moves that belong to these elemental typings.
Make sure to use Fast moves that generate energy quickly so you can spam Charged moves to do more damage to the raid boss.
The best moves to use against Shadow Sneasel in raids:
Fast moves:
- Counter
- Fire Spin
- Bug Bite
- Low Kick
- Charm
- Double Kick
- Hex
- Charge Beam
- Infestation
- Mud Shot
- Rock Throw
- Fire Fang
Charged moves:
- Fusion Flare
- Close Combat
- Flying Press
- Superpower
- Ancient Power
- X-Scissor
- Power-Up Punch
- Blast Burn
- Focus Blast
- Sacred Sword
- Dynamic Punch
- Dazzling Gleam
- Blaze Kick
While it is advisable to have a few friends help you out with shadow raids, a Pokemon with less than 20,000 CP should not pose much of a threat, even if you are fighting it all by yourself.