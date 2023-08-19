How to solo defeat Shadow Sneasel in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

Pokemon GO Fest 2023 is up and running in New York City, and two brand new shiny creatures are being introduced in the game during the in-person events – Shiny Skrelp and Shiny Golett. However, if you are unable to attend the GO Fest, Niantic has you covered with the Noxious Swamp event that is available to trainers all over the world.

This Noxious Swamp event will feature a lot of shadow creatures in raids, including Shadow Sneasel. You might be eyeing it as its evolved form, Shadow Sneasler is a menace in the competitive scene of the game.

Can you solo defeat Shadow Sneasel in Pokemon GO?

Expand Tweet

Shadow Sneasel has the following attributes:

Raid Boss Combat Power: 16,370

Health Points: 4,000

Attack Stats: 155

Defense Stats: 122

Catch CP (Weather boosted): 1107 to 1172

Catch CP (Not weather boosted): 1384 to 1465

Owing to its low CP, you will not have any problem solo defeating Shadow Sneasel as a raid boss.

What are the best Shadow Sneasel counters in Pokemon GO?

Expand Tweet

Shadow Sneasel has a dual Dark- and Ice elemental typing. As a result, this critter is vulnerable to a wide range of typing in Pokemon GO:

Fighting

Bug

Fairy

Fire

Steel

Rock

The best creatures to use against beat Shadow Sneasel in raids:

Mega Blaziken

Mega Alakazam

Mega Charizard X

Mega Charizard Y

Mega Beedrill

Mega Aerodactyl

Mega Gengar

Mega Pinsir

Mega Medicham

Mega Lopunny

Mega Gardevoir

Mega Ampharos

Gallade

Sirfetch’d

Heracross

Machamp

Buzzwole

Hariyama

Primeape

Virizion

Breloom

Keldeo

What are the best moves to use against Shadow Sneasel in Pokemon GO?

Expand Tweet

As this shadow Pokemon is weak against Bug-, Steel-, Fairy-, Rock-, and Fighting-type critters, you need to use moves that belong to these elemental typings.

Make sure to use Fast moves that generate energy quickly so you can spam Charged moves to do more damage to the raid boss.

The best moves to use against Shadow Sneasel in raids:

Fast moves:

Counter

Fire Spin

Bug Bite

Low Kick

Charm

Double Kick

Hex

Charge Beam

Infestation

Mud Shot

Rock Throw

Fire Fang

Charged moves:

Fusion Flare

Close Combat

Flying Press

Superpower

Ancient Power

X-Scissor

Power-Up Punch

Blast Burn

Focus Blast

Sacred Sword

Dynamic Punch

Dazzling Gleam

Blaze Kick

While it is advisable to have a few friends help you out with shadow raids, a Pokemon with less than 20,000 CP should not pose much of a threat, even if you are fighting it all by yourself.