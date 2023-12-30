How to solo defeat Xurkitree in Pokemon GO 5-star raids

Xurkitree made its Pokemon GO debut in August 2022 at the Sapporo leg of the GO Fest. Since then, it has been available in certain special research quests and in a Special Raid Challenge on November 27, 2022, in the Asia-Pacific region. From 10 am local time on January 1, 2023, up to 10 am local time on December 10, 2023, this Ultra Beast will appear in 5-star raids across Gyms in the Asia-Pacific region.

Although raids in Pokemon GO were designed as a community phenomenon, some players are obligated to participate in them on their own, while others simply like the heightened challenge. This calls upon the question of whether Xurkitree can be defeated by a solo raider, and if so, how. This article will answer all answers with respect to that.

Note: The suggestions in this article are based on simulations under ideal conditions, and the results may vary based on various factors. Additionally, moves marked with an * are Legacy Moves and might require the use of Elite TMs.

Can you solo defeat Xurkitree in Pokemon GO?

Xurkitree is an Electric-type Pocket Monster, and in Niantic's mobile game, it has 330 Attack and 144 Defense. As a 5-star raid boss, it will have 15,000 HP to its name, and you will get 300 seconds to take it down. At this level, you will encounter the raid boss at 53,279 Combat Power (CP).

All these things indicate that it is nearly impossible for a solo trainer to take down Xurkitree in 5-star raids. Instead, you should try to get together with one or two other trainers to make the task much more doable. That said, even then, you must use highly optimized and maxed-out counters.

How to defeat Xurkitree in Pokemon GO with 2-3 trainers

Being a mono Electric-type Pocket Monster, it is only vulnerable to Ground-type attacks. Therefore, you should build your team around Ground-type attackers with their ideal moves. Here are some of the best choices:

Primal or regular Groudon with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades*

Mega or Shadow Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earth Power*

Shadow Excadrill with Mud Slap and Scorching Sands

Shadow Ursaluna with Tackle and High Horsepower*

Zygarde Complete Forme with Dragon Tail and Earthquake

Shadow Mamoswine with Mud Slap and High Horsepower

Shadow Rhyperior with Mud Slap and Earthquake

Mega Swampert with Mud Shot and Earthquake

Moreover, stock up on Max Revives so that you don't end up wasting time during the raid, separately reviving and healing your team members. If possible, coordinate with your co-raiders when you will use your Mega Evolutions to keep up the damage bonus. Joining a party can also help by boosting the damage output.

