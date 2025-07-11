  • home icon
How to solo Fighting Kommo-o 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

By Aashish Victor
Modified Jul 11, 2025 14:20 GMT
How to solo Fighting Kommo-o 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Guide to soloing Fighting Kommo-o 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The 7-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are notorious for their extreme difficulty, and the Fighting Tera Type Kommo-o is no different. This special challenge introduces a powerful foe, giving players one shot per save file to capture a specially marked Kommo-o.

As always with previous raid events, careful preparation is essential — particularly if you intend to attempt it alone. With the right Pokemon, strategy, and a little bit of patience, you can emerge victorious and gain valuable rewards in the process.

The event occurs across July 11 – July 13, 2025 and July 18 – July 20, 2025

Throughout this raid, Kommo-o will show up as a pure Fighting Tera Type. This change affects its weaknesses and resistances, making players must adjust their team accordingly to counter its Tera typing.

Best counters and strategy to solo Fighting Kommo-o 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

As a single Fighting-type in this raid, Kommo-o is susceptible to:

  • Flying
  • Psychic
  • Fairy

But not all Fairy-types are the best fit for this battle. Kommo-o can use Iron Head, a Steel-type move that can punish Fairy-types.

Best counters:

1) Slowbro

Slowbro as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Slowbro as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)
  • Tera Type: Psychic
  • Ability: Oblivious
  • Held Item: Shell Bell
  • Nature: Modest (+Sp. Attack, -Attack)
  • EVs: 252 HP / 4 Def / 252 Sp. Atk
  • Moveset: Slack Off, Iron Defense, Nasty Plot, Stored Power
Strategy: Begin the battle with three Iron Defense to increase your Defense, and then three Nasty Plots to boost your Special Attack. Once set up, use Stored Power which particularly benefits from all the multiple stat boosts. Use Slack Off as a healing move when necessary, and while Shell Bell will restore HP every time you go for Stored Power.

2) Annihilape

Annihilape as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Annihilape as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)
  • Tera Type: Ghost
  • Ability: Defiant
  • Held Item: Shell Bell
  • Nature: Adamant (+Attack, -Sp. Attack)
  • EVs: 252 HP / 252 Atk / 4 Def
  • Moveset: Rage Fist, Bulk Up, Focus Energy, Screech
Strategy: Tera Ghost gives you immunity to Kommo-o's Close Combat and Boomburst. Begin with Focus Energy for an increased critical hit rate, and use Bulk Up to increase your Attack and Defense. Rage Fist gets stronger the more Annihilape is hit, so it's great for extended battles. The Shell Bell will give consistent healing, especially once Rage Fist reaches its max 350 damage.

3) Magearna

Magearna as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Magearna as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)
  • Tera Type: Fairy
  • Ability: Soul-Heart
  • Held Item: Metronome
  • Nature: Modest (+Sp. Attack, -Attack)
  • EVs: 252 HP / 252 Sp. Atk / 4 Sp. Def
  • Moveset: Draining Kiss, Iron Defense, Calm Mind, Stored Power
Strategy: Despite it being weak to Iron Head, Magearna can still do well under the right setup. Use Iron Defense and Calm Mind to stack Defense, Special Defense and Special Attack. Soul-Heart gives you a boost to Special Attack each time an ally falls, making you even stronger.

Draining Kiss provides healing and steady damage, while Stored Power is a great finisher when all your buffs are up. The Metronome increases damage of moves used consecutively, making your Draining Kiss even stronger in the long run.

