How to solo Ground Venusaur 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's current 7-star tera raids include all three of the Kanto region's starters, including a Tera Ground-type Venusaur. But can this Tera Raid boss be beaten solo? The good news is that with the right Pokemon as your raid partner, 7-star Venusaur should be fairly straightforward to beat, though you'll need to do a substantial amount of preparation beforehand.

This includes picking the right Pokemon for the job, EV training it, and ensuring it has the right moves, held item, and ability to overtake this Venusaur raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It's also important to know Venusaur's strengths and weaknesses as well as the moves it can use in this raid environment.

Ground Venusaur's strengths and weaknesses in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Venusaur's Pokedex entry in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Tera Type: Ground

Ground Ability: Chlorophyll

Chlorophyll IVs: 31 in every stat

31 in every stat Nature: Modest

Modest Potential Moves: Earth Power, Sludge Bomb, Giga Drain, Amnesia, Sunny Day, Growth, Petal Blizzard

Since this Venusaur Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet sees Venusaur as a Ground-type instead of a Grass/Poison-type due to Terastallization, it will be weak to the following attack types:

Grass

Ice

Water

Meanwhile, Venusaur will take reduced damage from the following move types:

Electric

Poison

Rock

Best counter to solo Ground Venusaur's 7-star raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The right Chesnaught build can beat Venusaur solo in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To counter and beat Venusaur's 7-star raid solo raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you'll need to utilize a Pokemon that can resist Venusaur's Grass- and Poison-type attacks while still dealing super effective damage to it. Fortunately, by building the Grass-type starter Pokemon Chesnaught the right way, you can negate Venusaur's dangerous Poison-type moves and still hammer away at it.

For this particular Chesnaught build, you'll want to train the creature and equip it with the following parameters, moves, ability, and held items:

Tera Type: Stellar

Stellar Ability: Bulletproof

Bulletproof Nature: Adamant

Adamant EV Spread: 252 points in Atk. and Sp. Def, 4 points in HP

252 points in Atk. and Sp. Def, 4 points in HP Held Item: Shell Bell

Shell Bell Moveset: Belly Drum, Seed Bomb, Drain Punch, Spiky Shield

How to beat 7-star Ground Venusuar solo in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Venusaur has a standard rotation of attacks and Tera Raid tactics it will use in this battle, and you'll want to be aware of them to predict what's coming next and react to it accordingly. Ground Venusaur's strategy will play out in the following steps:

At the start of the raid, Venusaur will activate Sunny Day/Growth to increase its stats. At 97% of the raid timer, Venusaur will attack with Petal Blizzard. At 85% of the timer, Venusaur will reset your Pokemon's stat changes and abilities. When it reaches 85% HP or the timer hits 80%, Venusaur will activate its shield. Once Venusaur is at 80% HP, it will trigger a stat and status reset for itself. At 50% HP, Venusaur will trigger Sunny Day to boost its Speed again thanks to its Chlorophyll ability.

The strategy for taking down this Venusaur Tera Raid solo with Chesnaught can be found below:

At the outset of the raid, activate Belly Drum to maximize Chesnaught's Atk. stat. It should also be noted that thanks to Bulletproof, Chesnaught won't have to worry about Sludge Bomb or Acid Spray. Use Drain Punch on turns 2 and 3 to gain Terastallization charge and keep your HP filled, which should be easier when paired with Shell Bell. On turn 4 or when Venusaur deactivates your Bulletproof ability, use Spiky Shield. On turn 5, utilize Belly Drum again (if your HP allows it), then follow in turn 6 with Drain Punch again. Once you have your Terastallization energy ready, Terastallize into a Stellar Type and attack with Seed Bomb until Venusaur is defeated.

Based on this strategy, Chesnaught should be able to deal 17%-20% of Venusaur's HP with each Seed Bomb. If your health ends up in a bad spot, you can switch back to using Drain Punch to heal, but otherwise, stick to Seed Bomb, and this Venusaur raid boss in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet should fall in short order.

