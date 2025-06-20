How to solo Ice Baxcalibur 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Ice Baxcalibur 7-star Tera Raid takes over to highlight an icy behemoth. Its Dragon typing will shed in favor of being a pure Ice Tera in this 7-star raid. Its high offense and strong movepool make this pseudo-legendary one that isn't for the weak or the unplanned. With the Mightiest Mark, this boss heralds one of the toughest solo challenges in the game.

Let's dissect how to bring it down successfully solo. Best counters and strategy to solo Ice Baxcalibur 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Best counters and strategy to solo Ice Baxcalibur 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Baxcalibur as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Once Terastallized into a pure Ice-type, Baxcalibur becomes vulnerable to:

Fighting

Fire

Rock

Steel

But it's very important to keep Fire-type moves out of this raid. Baxcalibur's Thermal Exchange ability increases its Attack whenever it takes a hit from a Fire move — making Fire moves a treacherous double-edged sword.

Steel and Rock types are similarly less effective because the Tera Boss has access to Earthquake, which attacks their Ground weakness.

Best counters:

1) Dondozo

Dondozo's Paldean dex entry (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Tera type : Fighting

: Fighting Ability: Unaware

Unaware Held Item: Shell Bell

Shell Bell Nature: Impish

Impish EV Spread: 252 HP / 252 Def / 4 Atk

252 HP / 252 Def / 4 Atk Moveset: Protect, Curse, Rest, and Body Press

Strategy: With Unaware, Dondozo disregards any Attack or Defense bonuses Baxcalibur may stack in battle so that you can simply focus on your own setup. Begin by stacking Curse six times so that you can maximize your Defense and Body Press output.

Use Protect to recover safely during shield turns or after interrupting moves. When HP is low, depend on Rest for a full recovery. Though it induces sleep, you can remove the status with a Heal Cheer the next turn.

Once Terastallized, Dondozo’s Body Press becomes devastating, capitalizing on the STAB and enormous Defense stat you’ve built up. Shell Bell provides healing with each Body Press, helping sustain momentum throughout the raid.

It’s not the fastest method, but it’s highly consistent and works well if you’ve already built Dondozo for previous 7-star raids.

2) Iron Hands

Iron Hands' Paldean dex entry (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Tera type : Fighting

: Fighting Ability: Quark Drive

Quark Drive Held Item: Scope Lens

Scope Lens Nature: Adamant

Adamant EV Spread: 252 Atk / 252 Def / 4 HP

252 Atk / 252 Def / 4 HP Moveset: Swords Dance, Focus Energy, Drain Punch, and Iron Defence

Strategy: Iron Hands goes the offensive way. Begin the fight by using Iron Defense to withstand incoming physical damage. Next is Focus Energy to give your critical hit ratio a huge spike. Coupled with Scope Lens, this combination virtually ensures critical hits on most attacks.

Then keep using Swords Dance up to three times to achieve maximum Attack. Then your go-to is Drain Punch, hitting super-effectively and heals every time it's used.

Although this approach is more forceful than Dondozo's, it also demands more care about timing and health. Nevertheless, Iron Hands provides an accelerated yet equally trusted solo route to beat Ice Baxcalibur 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

