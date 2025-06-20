  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • How to solo Ice Baxcalibur 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

How to solo Ice Baxcalibur 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

By Aashish Victor
Modified Jun 20, 2025 13:54 GMT
How to solo Ice Baxcalibur 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
How to solo Ice Baxcalibur 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Ice Baxcalibur 7-star Tera Raid takes over to highlight an icy behemoth. Its Dragon typing will shed in favor of being a pure Ice Tera in this 7-star raid. Its high offense and strong movepool make this pseudo-legendary one that isn't for the weak or the unplanned. With the Mightiest Mark, this boss heralds one of the toughest solo challenges in the game.

Ad

Let's dissect how to bring it down successfully solo. Best counters and strategy to solo Ice Baxcalibur 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

sk promotional banner

Best counters and strategy to solo Ice Baxcalibur 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Baxcalibur as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Baxcalibur as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Once Terastallized into a pure Ice-type, Baxcalibur becomes vulnerable to:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • Fighting
  • Fire
  • Rock
  • Steel

But it's very important to keep Fire-type moves out of this raid. Baxcalibur's Thermal Exchange ability increases its Attack whenever it takes a hit from a Fire move — making Fire moves a treacherous double-edged sword.

Steel and Rock types are similarly less effective because the Tera Boss has access to Earthquake, which attacks their Ground weakness.

Also read: Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ice Baxcalibur 7-star Tera Raid guide: Counters, weaknesses, and more

Ad

Best counters:

1) Dondozo

Dondozo&#039;s Paldean dex entry (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Dondozo's Paldean dex entry (Image via The Pokemon Company)
  • Tera type: Fighting
  • Ability: Unaware
  • Held Item: Shell Bell
  • Nature: Impish
  • EV Spread: 252 HP / 252 Def / 4 Atk
  • Moveset: Protect, Curse, Rest, and Body Press
Ad

Strategy: With Unaware, Dondozo disregards any Attack or Defense bonuses Baxcalibur may stack in battle so that you can simply focus on your own setup. Begin by stacking Curse six times so that you can maximize your Defense and Body Press output.

Use Protect to recover safely during shield turns or after interrupting moves. When HP is low, depend on Rest for a full recovery. Though it induces sleep, you can remove the status with a Heal Cheer the next turn.

Ad

Once Terastallized, Dondozo’s Body Press becomes devastating, capitalizing on the STAB and enormous Defense stat you’ve built up. Shell Bell provides healing with each Body Press, helping sustain momentum throughout the raid.

It’s not the fastest method, but it’s highly consistent and works well if you’ve already built Dondozo for previous 7-star raids.

Also read: Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Steel Metagross 7-star Tera Raid guide: Counters, weaknesses, and more

Ad

2) Iron Hands

Iron Hands&#039; Paldean dex entry (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Iron Hands' Paldean dex entry (Image via The Pokemon Company)
  • Tera type: Fighting
  • Ability: Quark Drive
  • Held Item: Scope Lens
  • Nature: Adamant
  • EV Spread: 252 Atk / 252 Def / 4 HP
  • Moveset: Swords Dance, Focus Energy, Drain Punch, and Iron Defence
Ad

Strategy: Iron Hands goes the offensive way. Begin the fight by using Iron Defense to withstand incoming physical damage. Next is Focus Energy to give your critical hit ratio a huge spike. Coupled with Scope Lens, this combination virtually ensures critical hits on most attacks.

Then keep using Swords Dance up to three times to achieve maximum Attack. Then your go-to is Drain Punch, hitting super-effectively and heals every time it's used.

Ad

Although this approach is more forceful than Dondozo's, it also demands more care about timing and health. Nevertheless, Iron Hands provides an accelerated yet equally trusted solo route to beat Ice Baxcalibur 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Also read: Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Flying Salamence 7-star Tera Raid guide: Counters, weaknesses, and more

About the author
Aashish Victor

Aashish Victor

Aashish is an esports and gaming writer at Sportskeeda, covering Pokemon, FC 24, and MMO. His educational background is in Mass Media and Music Production, but gaming always served as his favorite escape. Today, he has taken it up professionally.

A die-hard fan of the franchise, Aashish lives and breathes Pokemon. He has equal appreciation for single-player and multiplayer games. Nonetheless, if he had to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Guild Wars 2 due to its compelling storyline. However, if he were to go full throttle into the competitive side, Dota 2 would get his blood pumping.

Aashish prioritizes sourcing and reporting accurate, relevant, and ethical information. He relies heavily on official social media accounts to stay updated with what's going on. When not immersed in creating content, Aashish engages in music production and photography.

Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Quick Links

Edited by Aashish Victor
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications